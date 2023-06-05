DETROIT (AP) — Alex Palou went from critic to champion in a day.
He started and finished first in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, roughly 24 hours after the IndyCar points leader said the street course was too tight and short for the series.
"It was a lot better than I expected," said Palou, who won his second race in less than a month and the sixth of his caeer.
The Spaniard, who won the Indianapolis Grand Prix, led 74 of 100 laps on Detroit's new street circuit and went ahead for the last time on lap 77. He stayed in front after Will Power made a move that didn't pan out as he made contact with Scott Dixon on lap 91.
"I couldn't get him," said Dixon, a Team Penske driver. "I tried everything. My one chance was when Dixon got into me."
After a seventh yellow flag, Palou pulled away in his Honda with five laps left and beat Power's Chevrolet by 1.1843 seconds. Flex Rosenqvist finished third, followed by Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi.
Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden finished 10th in the 27-car field.
The race got off to a rough start.
It was waved off because there wasn't enough space between cars. When the race resumed on the second lap going into Turn 3, Callum Ilott damaged Kyle Kirkwood's wing by running into him in the middle of the pack.
Palou said his plan was to stay in front with clean air ahead of the chaos as much as possible.
It worked out well.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver led the race from the start until pitting on lap 29 and allowing Power to pull into the lead.
When Power pulled into the split pit five laps later, Pato O'Ward had a lead that didn't last long. Just after leaving a pit stop, his Honda stalled due to a mechanical issue and his Chip Ganassi Racing crew had to push him back to address the problem.
Trying to make up ground, O'Ward made an aggressive move to get inside Santino Ferrucci and ran into a barrier wall ending his day 41 laps into the 100-lap race.
Palou, meanwhile, was fast and steady enough to lead the race for most of the afternoon.
While he complained about the short, tight and bumpy circuit, fans seemed to enjoy the day above the fray and some watched for free. More than half of the race track was accessible without an admission charge and some had a view from boats and jet skis on the Detroit River that separates the U.S. from Canada.
The Detroit Grand Prix returned downtown for the first time since 1991, when it was held on a 2.5-mile course in the same area, after running up the river at Belle Isle.
"Detroit did a tremendous job," Palou said. "The fans were amazing."
YEAH, BOY!
Flavor Flav, a founding member of Public Enemy, was at the track during the weekend and Power's friends were impressed by his photos with the hip hop artist.
"It's pretty cool to put on your personal Facebook," Power said.
WHO'S HOT
Palou has won two of the last three races and two straight poles.
"We'll try and keep the wave rolling if we can," he said coming off the first IndyCar street course victory of his career. "It's a great moment for us."
WHO'S NOT
Romain Grosjean, an Andretti Autosport driver, started third and finished 24th in Detroit and lamented a suspension failure in a Twitter post.
"Guess the track wasn't made for our car," he wrote in the post.
Grosjean finished 30th the previous week in Indianapolis.
UP NEXT
Coming off the Indy 500 and Detroit Grand Prix in consecutive weeks, the series gives its drivers and teams a much-needed break before racing June 18 in Wisconsin at Road America.
Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory
MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen had warned that his Red Bull team was good enough to win every single race of the Formula One season. On Sunday he took one more step toward that ambitious sweep by easing to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The two-time defending champion started from pole position and never was challenged as he breezed to his fifth win of the year.
Verstappen beat Carlos Sainz's Ferrari to the first corner and then eased his superior car around the 4.6-kilometer (2.8-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to finish well ahead of Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
"It is a big pleasure to drive a car like this and it showed on a day like this," Verstappen said. "Hopefully we can keep it up throughout the year."
But Verstappen warned against complacency.
"We just have to focus on ourselves and try to keep on improving our car," he said. "Of course right now it all looks great, but you can't stand still in this world."
His dominant race performance came after he secured pole position with intimidating ease on Saturday. Verstappen set an untouchable top lap time and then watched the rest of the pack scramble for the other spots on the grid from his garage.
The Dutchman had said before practice for the Barcelona race that while the Red Bull cars were fast and reliable enough to win every single race, he figured that "We will always have tracks where it doesn't work out exactly, bad luck in qualifying, mistakes, whatever."
Nothing went wrong, at least not for Verstappen, this weekend.
As expected given the pace of the Red Bull, the 66-lap race was largely decided in the 595-meter run from the starting line to Turn One.
Sainz tried to get the jump on Verstappen from the off by starting on a faster, although less durable, tire than the polesitter. Sainz was side-by-side with Verstappen after the long opening straightway going into the first turn, but the Red Bull fended off the Ferrari to stay in front.
His 40th career win, including his third in Barcelona, leaves Verstappen one win behind the late Ayrton Senna's total of 41. He also seems well on course to matching Senna's three world titles. Verstappen set a Red Bull record with 39 wins last weekend at Monaco, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record of 38.
Red Bull's other driver, Sergio Pérez, finished fourth after fighting his way up from 11th at the start. Pérez won the two races Verstappen didn't win this year.
Verstappen grew his lead over Pérez to 53 points after he also grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.
After seeing off Sainz, the biggest challenge that Verstappen faced was staying within the track lines: he was warned three times by race officials that he had driven out of bounds.
Sainz had to settle for fifth after being passed by the Mercedes cars and Pérez's Red Bull.
Home favorite Fernando Alonso disappointed the legion of Spanish fans by finishing a season-worst seventh place, right behind teammate Lance Stroll.
Esteban Ocon was eighth in an Alpine ahead of Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly in the other Alpine to round out the top 10.
As Verstappen sailed off into the distance, the competitive racing came for the other podium spots and the points positions of the top 10.
Mercedes got the better of Ferrari and Aston Martin with its new upgrade in the battle for a likely second-place finish in the constructors championship.
Hamilton, a six-time winner in Spain, got past Sainz early on and never let go of the runner-up spot.
Russell, meanwhile, produced the most impressive driving of the day by overtaking car after car to make up for his 12th-place start.
Russell also provided some humor when at one point he told his team radio that he thought rain was falling, only to realize that it was sweat inside his helmet.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was 11th after starting the race from the pitlane following a change to the rear of his car after a disastrous qualifying session left him 19th.
The season now heads to Canada in two weeks.
Hamilton is fourth in the standings, behind Alonso in third.
"The Bulls are still a bit ahead but we will keep chasing them down," said an exuberant Hamilton, who saw Verstappen snatch the world title from him in the final race of the 2021 season.
"I think they are still a bit too quick at the moment. If we can close on them by the end of the year then that will be great. If not, then next year."
The race attracted several celebrities including pop star Shakira, Paris Saint-Germain forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, and tennis player Daniil Medvedev.