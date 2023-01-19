BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer programs celebrated Senior Night on Thursday at Herrington Stadium.
The Guard scored a 9-0 win over the Dallas Lakehill Warriors, while the Lady Warriors edged the Lady Guard 1-0.
The Guard seniors honored were Gary Sanusi, Jakub Cermak, Leonardo Pereira, Jesus Jimenez, Luke Hemple and Jerry Landen.
The Lady Guard honored Ella Hardee.
In the boys game, Brook Hill's Alejandro Martinez scored four goals. Jimenez added two scores. Contributing one goal each were Pereira, Asa Kerr and Zack Hemple.
Assists were from Mathew Yim (2), Mio Engqvist (2) and Pereira.
Goalkeeper Sanusi had two saves and had the clean sheet.
The Guard improves to 11-1-1 on the season and 5-0 in TAPPS Division III District 2 play.
In the girls game, Brook Hill goalkeeper Ifedayo Abegunde had 10 saves.
The Lady Guard goes to 4-6-2 overall and 2-2 in district.
The Brook Hill teams visit All Saints for a doubleheader on Monday at Mewbourne Field in Tyler. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.