ARLINGTON — Aledo running back DeMarco Roberts ran for six touchdowns and the Bearcats captured their 10th state football championship with a 56-21 victory over Crosby on Friday in the Class 5A Division II title game at AT&T Stadium.
Aledo (13-1) now holds the record for state football championships in Texas. Attendance for the game was 10,684.
Roberts, who was voted Offensive Most Valuable Player, rushed for 254 yards on 30 carries. He is scheduled to play cornerback at Lamar University. Cap Mooney, who had an interception, was voted Defensive MVP.
Roberts scored on TD runs of 32, 5, 25, 20, 1 and 54 yards.
Crosby (12-4) made it back to the state championship game for the first time since 1960, when the school played in Class 1A.
Johnathan Gray, who went on to play at Texas, and Jase McClellan, who currently plays for Alabama, both finished their high school careers at Aledo with three rings.
Crosby led 14-7 before the Bearcats scored 42-straight points.
Crosby quarterback Deniquez Dunn led his team with 99 yards rushing and a TD. He connected on 13 of 25 passing attempts for 169 yards and TD.
Aledo QB Brayden Nicolosi hit on 15 of 19 passing attempts for 216 yards and two TDs. JoJo Earle caught six passes for 133 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception.