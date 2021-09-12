This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida’s leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown location, in a videotape issued Sept. 2, 2006. Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead. The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released Saturday.