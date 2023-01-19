Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round, overcoming injury and inebriated fans in a nighttime win that also casts doubt on his next match in Melbourne.
The Serbian won his 23rd consecutive match at Rod Laver Arena and will play Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the third round after taking down France’s Enzo Couacaud, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0.
Djokovic landed 63 winners but labored heavily. He said the ball is slower in cooler temperatures this year at the Australian Open, and his painful, heavily wrapped and problematic strained left hamstring didn’t help matters.
“To be honest, it’s not good at all,” Djokovic said of taking several breaks to stretch the muscle. “Look, I’ll take it day-to-day. … I’ll ask God to help me, hope that I’ll be able to recover and be ready for the next match.”
Djokovic’s serve was interrupted by boisterous fans and screaming multiple times, but he smiled and replied “thank you” while preparing to serve.
“Little bit of everything tonight. Just glad to get through this type of match,” Djokovic said. “That’s Grand Slam tennis at night.”
No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway was eliminated by Jenson Brooksby, one of eight American men to reach the third round. Brooksby surged ahead but dropped the third set before winning 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
“I knew today was a match I could win. I just approached this match like any other,” Brooksby said after the three-hour, 55-minute match.
Energetic 20-year-old American Ben Shelton became a fan favorite during his 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3), 7-5 second-round win over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. Shelton entered the match having outlasted China’s top-ranked male, Zhizhen Zhang, in a five-set nailbiter.
Michael Mmoh upset German 12th seed Alexander Zverev 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. Mmoh entered the main draw as a “lucky loser” after Belgium’s David Goffin had to withdraw.
Despite the American success, the country’s top-ranked player, No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz, was handed an early exit. Australian wild card Alexei Popyrin outlasted Fritz 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in four hours and two minutes.
Fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia stopped his match with Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori to speak with courtside officials because of heckling from fans holding a Ukrainian flag. Rublev won 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 and advanced to face Britain’s Daniel Evans.
No. 9 seed Holger Rune of Denmark and No. 22 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia were also winners Thursday.
No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur stunned in 2nd round of Aussie Open
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic upset No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne.
A former French Open finalist, Vondrousova missed half of last year recovering from wrist surgery and entered the first Grand Slam of 2023 ranked 86th in the world.
She converted eight of 16 break points against the world’s No. 2 player and benefited from Jabeur’s 50 unforced errors.
Jabeur revealed a conditioning issue in a written statement to the media after the match.
“I had a difficult time breathing. Not sure what’s happening,” her statement said. “Marketa played a good match and deserved to win. I will do my best to come back stronger.”
Jabeur was coming off the best season of her career, which saw her reach the finals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She headed to Melbourne searching for her first career Grand Slam title.
Also on the hunt for her first Grand Slam is Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic, who advanced to the third round by beating Claire Liu 7-6 (3), 6-3. Liu owned a 28-19 edge in winners and converted all four of her opportunities to break Bencic’s serve. Bencic had 21 unforced errors to Liu’s 41.
“Today outdoors, it was different,” said Bencic, who won last week in Adelaide, Australia. “I think it’s always different if it’s flying the ball or if it’s not flying, if it’s evening, if it’s cold, if it’s hot. It’s really difficult to adjust.”
French fourth seed Caroline Garcia won a tight contest over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (5), 7-5, and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1.
Rogers’ countrywoman Katie Volynets fared better in pulling off the second-biggest upset of the day. The 21-year-old American battled past No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
“I’ve never played in a stadium this packed and that many people keeping the energy up for me, so that’s awesome,” Volynets said in an on-court interview.
Kudermetova had a 4-0 edge in aces and a 31-14 advantage in winners but committed 47 unforced errors. Volynets was down 2-1 and 3-2 in the third set before storming back, winning a break point in the seventh game to take control.
Poland’s Magda Linette rallied to upset Estonian No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Donna Vekic of Croatia knocked out 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-3, 6-0 in just 66 minutes.
Other second-round winners included No. 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, No. 23 Shuai Zhang of China, No. 26 Elise Mertens of Belgium and No. 30 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.