Cracked paint is seen in a window looking into the lifeguard area at the Pulaski Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Tuesday. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets.