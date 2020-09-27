... to Mandi Bever, Flint, for being named to the University of Kansas honor roll.
... to Nicole Phifer of Rusk for winning a $10,000 scholarship from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
… to Jeremy Ansel, Tyler, for graduating from Missouri Military Academy's Cadre Leadership Camp.
… to Everett O'Neal Green, Longview, for graduating with a Master of Education degree from Southern Arkansas University.
... to Jason Scott Hyde, Mollie Elizabeth Maass, and Nickolas Fitzgerald Stewart, Whitehouse, for graduating from Midwestern State University.
... to Mylan Shed, Teague, and Taylor Singleton, Friendswood, for being selected to receive scholarships provided by the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas Foundation and its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges.
... to Dylan Tilman, Lindale, for receiving his degree from The University of Alabama.
... to Kristian Loving, Tyler, for being accepted into the class of Future Physician Assistants at Mississippi College.