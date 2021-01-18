CONGRATULATIONS
… to Karlea Duhon, Tyler, Parker Bramlett, Bullard, Hunter Townsend, Alto, Jacob Neal, Palestine, for making the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at Angelo State University .
