Dr. Kirk Calhoun and Dr. Jeanette Calhoun came to Tyler and made an impact, not only professionally, but through civic leadership and giving. They were honored at the 2020 Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Meeting, with a theme as unique as 2020.
The Calhouns received the T.B. Butler Award as Citizens of the Year. The Large Business of the Year award went to the East Texas Food Bank and the Small Business of the Year honor went to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
John R. “Bob” Garrett, the president of Fair Oil Company of Texas and a local real estate developer, presented the award he received from the chamber in 2018.
Garrett said, “Dr. Jeanette Calhoun is the executive director and CEO of the East Texas Cares Resource Center in Tyler, an organization committed to working with persons living with HIV and their families and friends. More broadly, the mission of her agency is to address the needs of disadvantaged, marginalized, and stigmatized families. Her philosophy of life is that we are all connected and whether we are working together to combat hunger, promoting literacy or encouraging the youth in our communities, she believes that we are only complete if we are embedded in and committed to all that we do. She strives for integrity, discipline, compassion and conviction.”
Of Dr. Kirk Calhoun, Garrett said, “He is now chairman of the board of UT Health East Texas, which is a system of 10 hospitals, 50-plus clinics, and multiple other health enterprises. And recently, the University of Texas Board of Regents named him president of the combined UT academic, research and medical institutions in Tyler, including the new medical school, which came about largely through the vision and leadership of this recipient.”
UT Regent Chair Kevin Eltife called him, “a team player, always representing the community as a partner, not just a participant.”
“We have benefited tremendously from his leadership for the better part of two decades,” Eltife said. “He is a quality person, a class act and a great guy.”
Dr. Jeanette Deas Calhoun is a Furman, S.C. native and received her doctorate in higher education administration from Florida State University with an emphasis in leadership. Garrett said her work has led to a diverse list of experiences including social service, student development, needs assessment, grants, fundraising, organization and management theory, diversity and academic climate assessment, program development and student scholarships.
“We are truly honored and humbled today,” said Dr. Jeannette Calhoun, who said her work with East Texas Cares has become her ministry.
Dr. Kirk Calhoun said, “This is special and I can’t believe it. It’s a real honor to follow Bob Garrett as a T.B. Butler Award recipient. My goal is to enhance research and health in East Texas. It’s a blessing to receive an award for doing something you truly love.”
Former Mayor Barbara Bass said, “Jeanette has an enormous giving heart and is passionate about the needs of the underserved in our community and region. If you look at what they (Kirk and Jeanette) as a team have achieved, including raising two outstanding children; Kenneth is an executive analyst with Goldman Sachs and Kara is an internal medicine physician; aside from her stellar professional career, a big part of Jeanette’s life is keeping life going in the ‘Calhoun Universe.’ It takes both of them as a team to do what they are able to do and they both deserve credit for whatever each has accomplished for the benefit of all of us.”
Dr. J.B. Milliken, Chancellor of The University of Texas System, said, “Nana and I have been truly impressed by their remarkable commitment, thoughtfulness and passion. We’ve spent decades at large university systems across the country, and we can think of no better model of how the first couple of any university can best lead and represent their institution in the community.
“They are worthy role models in Texas and beyond. They do their work quietly, seeking no attention for themselves. And they do it with the highest degree of integrity, humility, compassion, and impact. They simply let their actions speak volumes. Tyler’s ascendancy as a leader in health care, education and community service has had the Calhoun name tied to it for many years. And at the UT System, we’re especially pleased to know that they’re still just getting started.”
Dr. John Zerwas, UT Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs, said, “Dr. Kirk Calhoun has spent the better part of the past two decades devoted to improving high-quality health care for Tyler and the entire East Texan region, and it’s because of his extraordinary leadership that Tyler is best positioned to establish the state’s — and the nation’s — newest medical school. If every city could have a family like the Calhoun’s, they’d be all the better for it. The state of Texas and University of Texas system are both blessed and fortunate to have them part of the Tyler fabric today, and hopefully always.”
Nelson Clyde added, “We are blessed doctors Kirk and Jeanette Calhoun chose to make a life here when the options were likely unlimited for them to go to anywhere else in the country. The legacy and significance of what they have done here will continue blessing Tyler and East Texas for many generations.”
The T.B. Butler Award was first presented in 1929. It was established in memory of Judge Butler and his son T.B. Butler Jr. to annually recognize Tyler’s outstanding citizens.
Tyler ISD Board President R. Wade Washmon was honored with the W.C. Windsor Award for Tyler’s Most Outstanding Citizen Under the Age of 40.
Lindsey Shaver Harrison introduced Washmon and said his humor, puns and knowledge of ‘80s pop culture helped the school board through some difficult times and conversations. She talked about his devotion to the community, his family and his talents as a musician. She also joked he once shaved ‘USA’ in his beard backward because he was facing a mirror.
Washmon, wearing a plaid shirt and cowboy boots, was surprised to be honored.
“I would not have dressed like a cowboy today!,” Washmon said with a laugh. “I do not deserve this award. This is the best surprise I have ever received. The city of Tyler is such a great place. A lot of people at Baylor know I went to Tyler, and those in Tyler know I went to Baylor. Those are two proud institutions. Working on the school board has been one of the biggest honors in my life.”
Washmon thanked the school board members for their work and said the last seven years have been a ride. He said the board has not been afraid to take on huge, monumental issues.
Washmon is the vice president of BW Energy Consultants and owner of Washmon Investments. He’s also a managing partner in BW Energy Consultants West and owner of Washmon Building Company. He’s volunteered at Green Acres Baptist Church since 1985 and has been a mentor to a student since 2018.
He turned to Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford and said, “Marty, I want to keep you here for a long time, you’ve done an amazing job. You are one of the best in the state and we want to keep you here.”
The 2019-2020 Large Business of the Year went to the East Texas Food Bank.
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair June Cheatham said, “The East Texas Food Bank works to provide food and hunger relief programs to 26 counties in East Texas. This is accomplished through a variety of programs as well as a network of partner agencies which distribute food directly to those in need.”
Cheatham explained before the pandemic, one-in-five East Texans, including one-in-four children, were facing hunger. The numbers increased, but the East Texas Food Bank adjusted operations to safely meet increased needs.
“We never thought East Texas Food Bank would be considered or could win an award like business of the year. We do operate like a business, but we have the heart of a nonprofit,” Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “When the pandemic hit, we had a crisis before the crisis. We are one of 200 food banks affiliated with Feed America and part of a network of 21 food banks as part of Feeding Texas. We always kept a couple truck loads of food handy in case of an emergency. But we emptied the warehouse. This is your award, this goes to the community and that’s what the East Texas Food Bank stands for. This is probably the greatest honor we’ve ever received.”
Cullinane thanked the food bank board and the food bank’s 53 employees (and mentioned they are growing and expanding into Lufkin). He also thanked Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran for helping to work with the state to get the National Guard to Tyler in just three days, stepping in when there was a lack of volunteers because of COVID-19. He thanked the city of Tyler for allowing the use of Harvey Hall to distribute the food boxes.
The small business award winner, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, has been a part of the Tyler area since 1989 and has built 111 homes for low-income families and completed over 1,000 critical repairs for veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The Habitat ReStore keeps tons of materials out of the landfill and supports the operations of Habitat while offering furniture and housing materials to East Texans at discount prices. Last year, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County received over $1.3 million in local, state and national grants.
“We are humbled and honored to win this award,” Jack Wilson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, said. “Some of the other small businesses considered were nonprofits, the backbone of this state. We offer services to families who give a helping hand. So continue to support nonprofits because they make a difference in the life of a family every single day.”
Wilson explained they do not give houses away, but act as a bank and help families afford homes and home repairs.
The Jerry Woolverton Volunteer of the Year Award is normally for one person who has given unselfishly of his or her time and talents to promote the mission and work for the Chamber.
This year, the award went to several people who helped Tyler through the pandemic. Cheatham explained some of the volunteers are actually paid, but something “they never dreamed to be in their job description was the navigation of the unchartered waters of COVID-19 for the city of Tyler and Smith County. These folks were in my prayers each and every day, and personally, I couldn’t be more thankful for all they have done.”
The winners were members of the Executive Team of the Smith County Joint Emergency Operations Center, who met seven days a week from March 16 to April 30 to collaborate on the latest issues related to COVID-19 and to respond with decisions to keep the residents of Smith County safe and informed. They met 64 times in person and 174 times virtually.
Members of the executive team include Judge Moran, city of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, Fire Chief David Coble, Police Chief Jimmy Toler, NET Health Executive Director George Roberts, City Manager Ed Broussard, city of Tyler Communications Director Julie Goodgame, city of Tyler Public Information Officer Jenny Wells, Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks, Smith County Public Information Officer Casey Murphy, Public Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha, NET Health Contract Tracer Russell Hopkins, and the former Public Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Levin.
“In addition, we also want to recognize all frontline workers who have put their lives at risk during these unprecedented times,” said Cheatham. “These include doctors, nurses, policemen, firefighters, EMTs, medical assistants and medical office personnel. We have a wonderful representation of these folks today, here in person and virtually, from both Christus Trinity Mother Frances and UT Health East Texas hospital systems.”
For her work before the pandemic, Cheryl Sartain was also honored as a Jerry Woolverton Volunteer of the Year, as she chaired the B2BBusiness Expo.
Cheatham explained, “This is the Chamber’s signature event and fortunately it did happen this year. Cheryl did an amazing job for what was an over-the-top” event this year!”
Henry Bell remains the president of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and Roy Martinez will take over as the 20-21 chamber chairman.
Mayor-elect Don Warren also spoke at the ceremony, and said he will work closely with the chamber and the economic development council. He thanked outgoing chamber and economic development board president and CEO Tom Mullins. A video was shown that outlined the years of success stories under Mullins’ leadership.