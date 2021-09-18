The risks of doing business online have never been greater for businesses and their customers. Online purchase scams and frequent data leaks put consumers’ financial security and privacy at risk. To convert website visitors into paying customers, you need to show customers your website is secure from hackers.
A valid Transport Layer Security (TLS) (formerly Security Socket Layer, or SSL) certificate is the easiest way to do that, and it’s one of the components Better Business Bureau® consistently recommends consumers look for.
Consider the following reasons an unsecured website is bad for business:
browsers identify your site as a security threat
A valid TLS/SSL certificate tells internet browsers your website meets standard security protocols. Without it, website visitors are greeted not with a perfectly curated homepage, but with a warning message advising users they could be susceptible to phishing. Customers won’t risk losing money or having their identity stolen to use your website, so this warning is enough to drive potential customers away from your website for good.
Your customers fall victim to scammers
An expired TLS certificate puts your customers at risk for fraud and identity theft. The certificate does more than keep your website free of warning messages, it also helps ward off some of the biggest digital threats – hackers and impostors. They do this by verifying the identity of your website and encrypting sensitive information.
You’re vulnerable to hackers
When a TLS certificate expires, user data is at risk of exposure, and you’re more vulnerable to scammers who may use your business identity to steal from customers. Shoppers who access and use impostor websites could have their identity stolen, their financial information compromised and even lose money to scammers. If an impostor uses your business’s identity, customers will associate that negative experience with your company.
Your business reputation suffers
If the first thing a customer sees when visiting your website is a warning, they will immediately identify your business as untrustworthy. Even if you quickly take action to correct the lapse in security, trust with that customer is likely lost for good. A study by Ponemon Institute estimates that one third of visitors refuse to ever revisit any website where security has lapsed.
Shoppers do business with competitors instead
Ultimately, the result of allowing your TLS certificate to lapse even momentarily could be significant damage to your reputation, sales and customer loyalty. Every customer you lose due to an expired certificate is one customer your competition could gain. To set your business up for long-term success, you need to take data security seriously and stay ahead of any potential risks.
In our digital world, customers must trust you with their personal information before they’ll decide to buy from you. Be a leader in customer privacy by only collecting information you need, safeguarding your data from thieves and being transparent about what you do with customer data. To learn more about how to protect customer data, read Data Privacy for Small Businesses. Also refer to BBB’s resources for cybersecurity.
Start with trust
Whether you’re shopping for insurance before a disaster strikes or looking for a company to clean damaged areas, remove debris and rebuild, review the company’s Business Profile at bbb.org.
Know where to turn
FEMA, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have many resources available to help families prepare for what to do before, during and after disasters happen.
(About BBB:BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.)