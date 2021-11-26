It wasn't a Monster Mash, but a Bulldog Clash.
The result was a Texas High School football classic — Chapel Hill scoring a 41-35 two overtime victory over district rival Kilgore on Friday night before a packed house at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Samari Willis scored on a TD run in the second OT period and Chapel Hill clinched the win when Jayvin Mayfield made an over-the-shoulder interception to halt Kilgore's attempt to tie, setting off a wild celebration on the Blue & Gold sideline.
“The teams they remember play in December," Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill (10-3) advances to the fourth round to play Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, a 24-21 upset winner over El Campo on Friday.
Kilgore saw its nine-game winning streak snapped as Ragin' Red finishes the second at 11-2, along with the District 9-4A Division I title.
Chapel Hill's last loss was a 41-20 defeat to Kilgore on Oct. 15. The CHHS Bulldogs have won five straight.
Chapel Hill fell behind 17-0 and 27-21 before taking a 35-27 lead in the final period. Then Kilgore rallied for a TD and a two-point conversion to force overtime.
In the first OT, both teams attempted field goals only to be denied. Kilgore's 42-yard field goal attempt appeared to be blocked by CH, while a high snap on the Chapel Hill 35-yard FG attempt did not give Adolfo Tamayo a shot for the win.
Thus, the second OT started. CH freshman QB Demetrius Brisbon bolted for 19 yards to the 6. On the next play, Willis bulled over into the end zone. The try for two was intercepted by Corey Rider, leaving CH ahead 41-35 with Kilgore next up.
Three runs by Davin Rider moved the ball to the CH 13, but Kilgore tried for a pass in the right corner of the end zone where Mayfield made the pick