LONGIVEW — The 83rd annual Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 at the Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, features two special classes within a diverse field of boxers 8-40: All-Comer’s Division (novice fighter’s) and Women’s Open.
General admission tickets for teen-adult are $15. Military tickets are $10, children 5-12 $7 and kids under five are free in general seating.
Ringside eight-seat tables are $300.
Tickets will be available each night at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. nightly.
All proceeds from this tournament go directly to expenses for winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals.
For information: (903) 431-8570 or brimac7792@gmail.com.