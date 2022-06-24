COLLEGE STATION – Longview has enjoyed a lot of 7-on-7 success this summer, and continued the trend during the Texas State 7-on-7 Division I pool play at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex on Friday.
The Lobos earned a perfect 4-0 record during this month’s State Qualifying Tournament in Tyler, and leaned on Friday’s group effort to finish 3-0 in state pool play.
“The kids went out and competed today,” Longview High School 7-on-7 organizer, and football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Valler said of Friday’s perfect run. “It was hot, but they didn’t complain. They went out there and did what they were supposed to do.”
“Our kids played as a team and group,” he added. “Jalen Hale and DK Reese played really well on offense, Alijah Johnson and Taylor Tatum had a bunch of big catches for us, and Jordan Allen threw the ball extremely well. Defensively, Ja’Kevyon Curry, Willie Nelson, Chase Smith, Buddha Garrett, Ta’Darion Boone, and all of them.”
Longview advances to Saturday's single-elimination Division I Championship Bracket
“It’s a great opportunity,” Valler said of the Lobos’ berth in Saturday’s state 7-on-7 championship bracket. “We know the competition’s going to be a lot of tougher, but that’s what we want.”
Longview started the day with a 31-19 win against Lubbock Coronado because it overcame deficits in both the first and second half. The Lobos trailed the Mustangs 7-6 in the opening period, and 19-18 in the final frame, but pulled away with a late 13-0 run.
The Rockin’ L program then jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second game against Cypress Falls, and ultimately pulled away for a 33-13 win.
The surge continued with another 13-0 start in the pool play finale against Fort Worth Brewer. Longview ultimately wrapped up the pool’s top seed with a 32-15 win.

Harmony made the most of its first Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament appearance since 2016 by marching all the way to the Division III Championship Bracket semifinal on Friday. The Eagles defeated Henrietta35-12 in the opening round, beat San Angelo TLCA 19-12 in the second round, and earned a 32-13 winagainst Dublin in the third round before a 39-27 loss against Brady in round four.
Daingerfield was a Texas State 7-on-7 Division III Tournament semifinalist in 2021, but only advanced to the opening round of the Division III Championship Bracket in 2022. The Tigers finished Division III Pool D play with a 2-1 record on Thursday, but were defeated 14-7 by Crane in the first round of the tournament on Friday.