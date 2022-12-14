During the holiday season, many people buy toys for their children or young loved ones. It’s important to take precautions to make sure you choose safe toys for kids, particularly for young tots.
An estimated 200,000 toy-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2020, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Most of the patients were children 4 years old or younger. Here are seven recommendations for carefully curating gift lists and avoiding toy-related injuries this holiday season.
1. Follow recommendations: Choose toys that are age appropriate. Be sure to follow the toy’s age recommendations, often found on the toy’s box.
2. Beware of small parts: Do not buy toys with small parts for young children. Also, check toys for any loose parts that may fall off. A small-parts tester, which is a tube about the diameter of a child’s windpipe, can be purchased at online retailers, or a toilet paper roll can be used to determine if a toy is too small.
3. Avoid sharp edges: Toys should not have sharp edges or points, including hard, thin plastic or metal that may be attached to an item.
4. Avoid long cords or strings: Cords or strings longer than 7 inches could be potential choking hazards.
5. No magnets or button batteries: Toys with magnets or button batteries should not be purchased. If more than one magnet is ingested, the magnets could attach inside a child’s body, causing serious injury. Button batteries can also lead to severe internal burns.
6. Watch for old paint: Avoid buying older painted toys, which could contain lead.
7. Include protective gear: When purchasing bikes, scooters, skateboards and other riding toys that require balance, always buy safety gear.
Following these suggestions will help make the holiday happy and safe.