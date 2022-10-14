The Lions held the Wranglers offense to 19 total yards in the first half (11 rushing, 8 passing) and no first downs.
Tyler took a 7-0 lead early in second quarter. The Lions drove 57 yards in eight plays. Montrell Walker had a 12-yard run to get the ball to the 18 and he was hit late out of bounds, placing the ball at the WM 9. On the next play, quarterback JaBralyn Williams threw a bubble screen to Ashad Walker who did the rest for the 9-yard TD reception.
Jhoscar Lara booted the PAT and Tyler led 7-0 with 11:08 in the second quarter.
'