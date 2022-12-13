An East Texas Holiday tradition will have its 68th edition at the end of the month.
The 2022 Wagstaff Holiday Basketball Classic is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium, TJC assistant athletic director Chuck Smith announced.
Some 14 teams are entered in the Classic that began in 1953.
This year's schools include the All Saints Episcopal Trojans, Arp Tigers, Bishop Gorman Crusaders, Brook Hill Guard, Brownsboro Bears, Cumberland Academy Knights, Grace Community Cougars, Jacksonville Fightin' Indians, King's Academy Knights, Lindale Eagles, Tyler HEAT, Tyler High Lions, Van Vandals and Whitehouse Wildcats.
Each day will be broken into two sessions with early game times at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. followed by a session break where the gym will be cleared out. The evening session will showcase games at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m.
Tickets for each session with be $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online beginning Thursday, Dec. 15. Go to ApacheAthletics.com.
Wagstaff Classic sponsors include: Aramark, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, Dr. D.M. Edwards, Don’s TV & Appliances, Gollob, Morgan, Peddy & Co., P.C. and Raising Canes.
---
2022 Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic Schedule
*Home team is the first team listed and will wear light uniforms.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
11 a.m. — All Saints vs. King's Academy
12:15 p.m. — Grace vs. Cumberland
1:30 p.m. — Bishop Gorman vs. Arp
2:45 p.m. — Van vs. Tyler HEAT
SESSION BREAK — Gym cleared between sessions
5:30 p.m. — Brownsboro vs. Brook Hill
6:45 p.m. — Whitehouse vs. Lindale
8 p.m. — Jacksonville vs. Tyler High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
11 a.m. — All Saints vs. Cumberland
12:15 p.m. — Arp vs. Van
1:30 p.m. — Brownsboro vs. Kings Academy
2:45 p.m. — Tyler HEAT vs. Brook Hill
SESSION BREAK — Gym cleared between sessions
5:30 p.m. — Grace vs. Bishop Gorman
6:45 p.m. — Whitehouse vs. Jacksonville
8 p.m. — Tyler High vs. Lindale
11 a.m. — Cumberland vs. Kings Academy
12:15 p.m. — Grace vs. Arp
1:30 p.m. — All Saints vs. Bishop Gorman
2:45 p.m. — Van vs Brook Hill
SESSION BREAK — Gym cleared between sessions
5:30 p.m. — Tyler HEAT vs. Whitehouse
6:45 p.m. — Tyler High vs. Brownsboro
8 p.m. — Jacksonville vs. Lindale