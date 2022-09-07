Do you agree that this year has flown by? It seems that just weeks ago we were ringing in the new year. Suddenly, we have entered September. While the year may have zoomed by with unusual speed, I think some of us can also agree that it’s been a challenging year on many fronts. It can be easy to get caught yearning for the fresh start that a new year can bring. Instead, take time to slow down and appreciate where you are right now. The fall season is upon us and there are plenty of things to be grateful for, no matter how difficult the past 9 months have been.
If you are looking to take advantage of the season, slow down and put some of your woes behind you (at least for a little while), take a look at this list of 6 things you can do to make the most out of the Fall season. I encourage you to choose a few ideas from the list and make a point to incorporate them into your week. You can even make a challenge out of it!
6 Ways to Enjoy the Season
• Keep a positive mindset. Although it seems that there are so many things that are out of our control, one thing you can control is your mindset. I don’t know about you, but I love to learn new things. We recently started hosting a monthly lunch and learn at the Extension Office. Our Horticulture Agent Greg Grant will be our speaker and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street. Call Robbie Williamson at 903-590-2980 to RSVP as seating is limited. Register by Sept. 19. It will be fun, filling and entertaining to say the least.
• Take in the crisp fall air. For many around the country, the fall brings cooler, crisper weather – a welcome reprieve from the hot summer months. Bundle up in your favorite chunky sweater, scarf and woolen hat and take a stroll outside. The cool air can be an invigorating way to start or end your day.
• Indulge in all things pumpkin.… anything and everything! Pumpkin makes quite an impression this time of year. From lattes to lotions, pumpkin can be found almost anywhere. Get yourself in the spirit of the season and try a few pumpkin creations this year.
• Pumpkin not your thing? Try apples. If you are anti-pumpkin, perhaps you can get on board with apples. Apple scented candles bring a cozy vibe to any space. Cider and apple pie are two delicious ways to partake in the season’s favorite fruit.
• Focus on a fall-themed craft: The autumn is the perfect time to stay inside and create a piece of art. The season lends itself to so many projects that can help you exercise your crafting muscles. knitting a scarf or cozy blanket, make your Halloween costume, carve jack-o’-lanterns.
• Spend some quality time in your kitchen. The aroma of a warm soup or pie screams fall.
Pick up some local, seasonal ingredients and experiment. Roasted vegetables, all kinds of pies and warming soups are perfect for those crisp fall days and nights.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.