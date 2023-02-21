The Lions got a big boost right before halftime. After Trent Burningham drained two free throws with 2.2 seconds on the clock, Derrick McFall got the ball to Ashad Walker who dribble once, lined up his shot and swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Tyler a 24-16 lead.
The Panthers took a 10-3 lead before the Lions scored 13 consecutive points to take a 16-10 advantage.
Tyler held Kingwood Park scoreless from the 3:51 mark of the first quarter until 2:53 of the second when Jayden Henderson hit an inside shot.
The Lions took an 11-10 lead when Jaishua Brown drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.