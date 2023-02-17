DeSOTO — The Tyler Lady Lions started slow and tried to finish fast, but they came up a bit short against the Red Oak Lady Hawks on Friday in a Class 5A girls area playoff game at DeSoto High School Gymnasium.
The Lady Lions end their standout season at 29-8, while Red Oak (21-10) advances to meet either McKinney North or Longview next week in the regional quarterfinals.
The Red Oak basketball team was much like their namesakes, big and tall.
Red Oak raced out to an 18-4 lead before the Lady Lions got their game going.
Tyler got within single digits in the fourth quarter, but the time ran out. After the initial outburst, the Lady Lions played the Lady Hawks pretty even but could not get closer.
Tyler pulled within 20-13 on an old-fashion three-point play by Kalyse Buffin drove the lane and was fouled while making the bucket.
That was as close as the Lady Lions would get.
Buffin, sophomore sensation, led Tyler with 21 points. Freshman standout Bralyah Miller hit for 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth period.
Dawson Jemerson, a junior guard, led Red Oak with 18 points, 13 in the second half. Rylyn Gilmore, also a junior guard, added 15 (11 in the first half). Courtney Bluitt, once again a junior guard, hit for 14.
The Lady Hawks were led inside by senior post Michaela Ballard, who was a standout on the boards with 17 rebounds. She also added eight points.
Tatiana Houston added two points for Red Oak.
Tyler was 3 of 6 from 3-point (Hartsfield, Buffin, Rice) and 11 of 21 at the free throw line.
Red Oak was 6 of 15 from 3-point (Bluitt, 3; Jemerson, 2; Gilmore, 1) and 7 of 9 at the free throw line.
The Lady Hawks had 16 turnovers to the Lady Lions 13 (8 in the first half).
Also scoring for THS were A'Niya Hartsfield (6), Jeri'Mya Rice (4), Justtice Taylor (2) and Taniya Elmore (1).
Elmore, Buffin and Miller led the Lady Lions with six rebounds each. Crawford added five boards. Buffin and Rice had three steals each.
The Lady Lions had plenty of support with their fans outnumbering the Lady Hawks' fans, despite Red Oak just 6.6 miles from DeSoto High School. Plus, Tyler's Big Blue band was in attendance.
Tyler had lost the coin flip between playing at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium and DeSoto High School after neutral site gyms were booked.