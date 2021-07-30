Friday
The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $210,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
Final Round
Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 63-64-64-64 -25 $42,500
Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 62-64-67-66 -21 $22,000
Brooklin Bailey, Waco 69-65-63-64 -19 $16,000
Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 67-65-64-66 -18 $12,500
Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 64-66-70-63 -17 $10,500
Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 67-66-66-64 -17 $750
Blake Trimble, Houston 67-65-66-66 -16 $7,667
Martin Flores, Frisco 67-67-64-66 -16 $7,667
Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 63-67-65-69 -16 $7,667
Brett White, Houston 67-68-65-65 -15 $5,750
Paul Gonzalez (a), Waxahachie 62-70-67-66 -15 $600
Anthony Broussard, Plano 66-66-69-65 -14 $4,500
Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 62-68-69-67 -14 $4,500
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 69-67-63-67 -14 $4,500
Charlie Holland, Dallas 66-69-66-66 -13 $3,625
Luke Gannon, Mahomet, Ill. 66-69-66-66 -13 $3,625
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 71-66-67-64 -12 $3,000
Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 66-71-68-63 -12 $3,000
Garrett May, Carrollton 66-70-68-64 -12 $3,000
Case Cochran, Dallas 68-69-68-64 -11 $2,350
Zack Fischer, Benton, Ark. 72-63-66-68 -11 $2,350
Brandon Smith, Frisco 67-66-67-69 -11 $2,350
Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, Ariz. 68-64-66-71 -11 $2,350
Matt Miller, McKinney 71-66-68-65 -10 $2,000
Tanner Gore, Dallas 66-69-68-67 -10 $2,000
John Hill, McQueeney 67-67-66-70 -10 $2,000
Drew Jones, Decatur 65-68-69-69 -9 $1,700
Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 71-65-67-68 -9 $1,700
Charlie Kern, Dallas 66-67-68-70 -9 $1,700
John Rollins, Flower Mound 67-67-71-67 -8 $1,350
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 71-67-67-67 -8 $1,350
Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71-65-71-65 -8 $1,350
Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 68-68-72-64 -8 $1,350
Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 68-69-67-69 -7 $1,350
Kyle Cox (a), Carrollton 70-65-73-65 -7 $1,350
Colin Kober, Southlake 67-69-70-69 -6 $1,025
Garrett Leek (a), Millsap 66-70-69-69 -6 $375
Parker Holekamp (a) Kingwood 66-70-69-69 -6 $375
Jerod Turner, Aledo 67-67-72-68 -6 $1,025
Chad Sewell (a), Conroe 68-70-68-68 -6 $375
Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69-68-70-67 -6 $1,025
Cyril Bouniol, Willow Park 64-74-70-66 -6 $1,025
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 69-66-68-72 -5 $900
Joey Herrera (a), Fillmore, Calif. 67-71-69-68 -5 $325
Blaine Hale, Dallas 69-66-70-71 -4 $781
Zach James, Whitesboro 67-68-71-70 -4 $781
Nic Ishee, Dallas 67-70-71-68 -4 $781
Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 70-68-71-67 -4 $781
Christian Jalomo, Richmond 67-68-70-72 -3 $700
Jake Doggett (a), Hutto 66-68-70-73 -3 $285
Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 69-62-72-74 -3 $285
Ian Ansett, Canyon 72-65-69-72 -2 $642
Cody Banach, Houston 70-68-68-72 -2 $642
Alex Carpenter, Prosper 67-68-72-71 -2 $642
Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 71-67-69-71 -2 $642
Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 65-72-71-70 -2 $642
Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 68-69-72-69 -2 $642
Austyn Reily (a), Pottsboro 68-68-71-74 +1 $245
Josh Havard, Arlington 70-68-69-74 +1 $615
John Hayden, Birmingham, Ala. 66-69-72 -3
Nick Duggan, San Antonio 70-68-72-73 +3 $608
Ben Hadden, Shawnee, Kan. 69-68-74-75 +6 $600
Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 69-69-76-72 +6 $225
———
Missed the Cut
George Gardner, Southlake 70-69 -1
Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71-69 -1
Philip Nijoka, Houston 70-69 -1
James Hart du Preez, South Africa 68-71 -1
Sean Meehan, San Antonio 66-73 -1
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67-72 -1
Jake Hendrix, Austin 71-68 -1
Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 69-70 -1
Bryce Waters (a), Midland 70-69 -1
Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 69-70 -1
Pedro Lamadrid, San Antonio 72-67 -1
Jake Smelser (a), Troup 71-69 E
Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 69-71 E
Ben Kern, Round Rock 71-69 E
JJ Killeen, Lubbock 71-69 E
Brian Wilson, Aledo 71-69 E
Hayden Foster, Pottsboro 69-71 E
Tanner Napier, Paris 70-70 E
Ben Hargis, Dallas 69-71 E
Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 74-66 E
Mark Walker, Celina 74-66 E
Tony Romo (a), Dallas 71-69 E
Kolton Baber (a), Devol, Okla. 71-70 +1
Toni Hakula, Austin 73-68 +1
Austin Wylie, Boerne 70-71 +1
Mark Victorian, League City 71-70 +1
Larry Lopez, El Paso 73-68 +1
Joseph Abella, Plano 69-72 +1
Adam House, Rockwall 71-70 +1
Curtis Reed, Castroville 69-72 +1
Jamey Taylor, Houston 73-68 +1
Gage Ihrig, Goodland, Kan. 73-68 +1
Landon Davis, Forney 73-68 +1
Vince Jewell, Dallas 70-71 +1
Juan D. Fernandez, Phoenix 69-72 +1
Blake Pugh, Southlake 71-70 +1
Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 68-73 +1
Stetson McMillan, Tyler 68-74 +2
Chris Brown, Benbrook 74-68 +2
Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 71-71 +2
Camden DeBonis, The Woodlands 72-70 +2
Brandon Massey (a), Fort Worth 68-74 +2
Joseph Totah, Austin 73-69 +2
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 68-74 +2
Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 73-69 +2
Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 69-73 +2
Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 71-71 +2
David Harrison (a), Trophy Club 71-71 +2
Tristan Hernandez, Magnolia 69-73 +2
Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth 69-73 +2
Matt Gilchrest, North Richland Hills 72-71 +3
Clayton King (a), Uvalde 71-72 +3
Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 72-71 +3
Michael Rome (a), Austin 70-74 +4
Jacob Borow (a), Lake Jackson 71-73 +4
Chris Berzina (a), Fort Worth 70-74 +4
Collin Clark (a), Midlothian 72-72 +4
Andrew Bloch (a), Tyler 74-70 +4
Dalton Hankamer, Temple 75-70 +5
Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 72-73 +5
Greg Hiller, San Antonio 71-74 +5
Austin Escamilla (a), Midland 68-77 +5
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 75-71 +6
Trey Brooks, Tyler 74-72 +6
Davis Seybert (a), Midland 69-77 +6
Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 78-69 +7
Chase Barnes, Cypress 72-75 +7
Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 69-78 +7
Joshua Lim (a), San Antonio 72-75 +7
Jared Vela, Pasadena 76-71 +7
Brad Besler, Col. Springs, Colo. 74-73 +7
Ryne Carter (a), Carrollton 74-74 +8
Aaron Guanlao, Haslet 75-73 +8
Chase Traughber, Lantana 71-77 +8
Oscar Kanada (a), The Woodlands 73-75 +8
John Kyle, Friendswood 74-74 +8
Justin Benson (a), White Oak 71-77 +8
James Parker, McKinney 72-76 +8
Devaughn Robinson, Houston 73-75 +8
Ron Schroeder, Montgomery 76-73 +9
Chris Eikenberg, Houston 74-75 +9
Kelby Brown, San Antonio 69-80 +9
Jesse Forsong, Little Elm 76-73 +9
Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 78-75 +13
Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 76-77 +13
Johnny Manziel (a), Tyler 79-75 +14
Trevor Arianna, Wylie 77-82 +19
JJ Wood, Spring 73-WD
Jacob Loya, El Paso 73-WD
Robert McMillan, Fort Worth 78-WD
Brian Coe, Dallas 78-WD
Chad Marti, Houston 80-WD
John Gerber, Frisco WD
