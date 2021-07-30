Friday

The Cascades Golf & Country Club

Tyler

Purse: $210,000

Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70

Final Round

Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 63-64-64-64 -25 $42,500

Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 62-64-67-66 -21 $22,000

Brooklin Bailey, Waco 69-65-63-64 -19 $16,000

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 67-65-64-66 -18 $12,500

Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 64-66-70-63 -17 $10,500

Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 67-66-66-64 -17 $750

Blake Trimble, Houston 67-65-66-66 -16 $7,667

Martin Flores, Frisco 67-67-64-66 -16 $7,667

Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 63-67-65-69 -16 $7,667

Brett White, Houston 67-68-65-65 -15 $5,750

Paul Gonzalez (a), Waxahachie 62-70-67-66 -15 $600

Anthony Broussard, Plano 66-66-69-65 -14 $4,500

Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 62-68-69-67 -14 $4,500

Brian Dwyer, Southlake 69-67-63-67 -14 $4,500

Charlie Holland, Dallas 66-69-66-66 -13 $3,625

Luke Gannon, Mahomet, Ill. 66-69-66-66 -13 $3,625

Jake McCrory, Deer Park 71-66-67-64 -12 $3,000

Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 66-71-68-63 -12 $3,000

Garrett May, Carrollton 66-70-68-64 -12 $3,000

Case Cochran, Dallas 68-69-68-64 -11 $2,350

Zack Fischer, Benton, Ark. 72-63-66-68 -11 $2,350

Brandon Smith, Frisco 67-66-67-69 -11 $2,350

Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, Ariz. 68-64-66-71 -11 $2,350

Matt Miller, McKinney 71-66-68-65 -10 $2,000

Tanner Gore, Dallas 66-69-68-67 -10 $2,000

John Hill, McQueeney 67-67-66-70 -10 $2,000

Drew Jones, Decatur 65-68-69-69 -9 $1,700

Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 71-65-67-68 -9 $1,700

Charlie Kern, Dallas 66-67-68-70 -9 $1,700

John Rollins, Flower Mound 67-67-71-67 -8 $1,350

Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 71-67-67-67 -8 $1,350

Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71-65-71-65 -8 $1,350

Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 68-68-72-64 -8 $1,350

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 68-69-67-69 -7 $1,350

Kyle Cox (a), Carrollton 70-65-73-65 -7 $1,350

Colin Kober, Southlake 67-69-70-69 -6 $1,025

Garrett Leek (a), Millsap 66-70-69-69 -6 $375

Parker Holekamp (a) Kingwood 66-70-69-69 -6 $375

Jerod Turner, Aledo 67-67-72-68 -6 $1,025

Chad Sewell (a), Conroe 68-70-68-68 -6 $375

Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69-68-70-67 -6 $1,025

Cyril Bouniol, Willow Park 64-74-70-66 -6 $1,025

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 69-66-68-72 -5 $900

Joey Herrera (a), Fillmore, Calif. 67-71-69-68 -5 $325

Blaine Hale, Dallas 69-66-70-71 -4 $781

Zach James, Whitesboro 67-68-71-70 -4 $781

Nic Ishee, Dallas 67-70-71-68 -4 $781

Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 70-68-71-67 -4 $781

Christian Jalomo, Richmond 67-68-70-72 -3 $700

Jake Doggett (a), Hutto 66-68-70-73 -3 $285

Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 69-62-72-74 -3 $285

Ian Ansett, Canyon 72-65-69-72 -2 $642

Cody Banach, Houston 70-68-68-72 -2 $642

Alex Carpenter, Prosper 67-68-72-71 -2 $642

Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 71-67-69-71 -2 $642

Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 65-72-71-70 -2 $642

Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 68-69-72-69 -2 $642

Austyn Reily (a), Pottsboro 68-68-71-74 +1 $245

Josh Havard, Arlington 70-68-69-74 +1 $615

John Hayden, Birmingham, Ala. 66-69-72 -3

Nick Duggan, San Antonio 70-68-72-73 +3 $608

Ben Hadden, Shawnee, Kan. 69-68-74-75 +6 $600

Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 69-69-76-72 +6 $225

———

Missed the Cut

George Gardner, Southlake 70-69 -1

Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71-69 -1

Philip Nijoka, Houston 70-69 -1

James Hart du Preez, South Africa 68-71 -1

Sean Meehan, San Antonio 66-73 -1

Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67-72 -1

Jake Hendrix, Austin 71-68 -1

Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 69-70 -1

Bryce Waters (a), Midland 70-69 -1

Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 69-70 -1

Pedro Lamadrid, San Antonio 72-67 -1

Jake Smelser (a), Troup 71-69 E

Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 69-71 E

Ben Kern, Round Rock 71-69 E

JJ Killeen, Lubbock 71-69 E

Brian Wilson, Aledo 71-69 E

Hayden Foster, Pottsboro 69-71 E

Tanner Napier, Paris 70-70 E

Ben Hargis, Dallas 69-71 E

Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 74-66 E

Mark Walker, Celina 74-66 E

Tony Romo (a), Dallas 71-69 E

Kolton Baber (a), Devol, Okla. 71-70 +1

Toni Hakula, Austin 73-68 +1

Austin Wylie, Boerne 70-71 +1

Mark Victorian, League City 71-70 +1

Larry Lopez, El Paso 73-68 +1

Joseph Abella, Plano 69-72 +1

Adam House, Rockwall 71-70 +1

Curtis Reed, Castroville 69-72 +1

Jamey Taylor, Houston 73-68 +1

Gage Ihrig, Goodland, Kan. 73-68 +1

Landon Davis, Forney 73-68 +1

Vince Jewell, Dallas 70-71 +1

Juan D. Fernandez, Phoenix 69-72 +1

Blake Pugh, Southlake 71-70 +1

Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 68-73 +1

Stetson McMillan, Tyler 68-74 +2

Chris Brown, Benbrook 74-68 +2

Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 71-71 +2

Camden DeBonis, The Woodlands 72-70 +2

Brandon Massey (a), Fort Worth 68-74 +2

Joseph Totah, Austin 73-69 +2

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 68-74 +2

Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 73-69 +2

Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 69-73 +2

Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 71-71 +2

David Harrison (a), Trophy Club 71-71 +2

Tristan Hernandez, Magnolia 69-73 +2

Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth 69-73 +2

Matt Gilchrest, North Richland Hills 72-71 +3

Clayton King (a), Uvalde 71-72 +3

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 72-71 +3

Michael Rome (a), Austin 70-74 +4

Jacob Borow (a), Lake Jackson 71-73 +4

Chris Berzina (a), Fort Worth 70-74 +4

Collin Clark (a), Midlothian 72-72 +4

Andrew Bloch (a), Tyler 74-70 +4

Dalton Hankamer, Temple 75-70 +5

Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 72-73 +5

Greg Hiller, San Antonio 71-74 +5

Austin Escamilla (a), Midland 68-77 +5

Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 75-71 +6

Trey Brooks, Tyler 74-72 +6

Davis Seybert (a), Midland 69-77 +6

Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 78-69 +7

Chase Barnes, Cypress 72-75 +7

Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 69-78 +7

Joshua Lim (a), San Antonio 72-75 +7

Jared Vela, Pasadena 76-71 +7

Brad Besler, Col. Springs, Colo. 74-73 +7

Ryne Carter (a), Carrollton 74-74 +8

Aaron Guanlao, Haslet 75-73 +8

Chase Traughber, Lantana 71-77 +8

Oscar Kanada (a), The Woodlands 73-75 +8

John Kyle, Friendswood 74-74 +8

Justin Benson (a), White Oak 71-77 +8

James Parker, McKinney 72-76 +8

Devaughn Robinson, Houston 73-75 +8

Ron Schroeder, Montgomery 76-73 +9

Chris Eikenberg, Houston 74-75 +9

Kelby Brown, San Antonio 69-80 +9

Jesse Forsong, Little Elm 76-73 +9

Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 78-75 +13

Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 76-77 +13

Johnny Manziel (a), Tyler 79-75 +14

Trevor Arianna, Wylie 77-82 +19

JJ Wood, Spring 73-WD

Jacob Loya, El Paso 73-WD

Robert McMillan, Fort Worth 78-WD

Brian Coe, Dallas 78-WD

Chad Marti, Houston 80-WD

John Gerber, Frisco WD

