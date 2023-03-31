With a regional berth on the line, the Jacksonville Indians came through with two second-half goals en route to a 3-1 win over the Lindale Eagles in a regional quarterfinal soccer playoff between two East Texas powers on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Jacksonville (21-3-2) advances to the Class 4A Region II Tournament, which is scheduled for April 7-8 back at CTMF Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Indians will play either Gainesville or Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The regional championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. The winner earns a berth in the Class 4A State Tournament, which is scheduled for April 12 and April 14 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
The Eagles (19-6-2) saw their 16-game winning streak snapped.
The first two scores came minutes apart — game-time wise.
With 1:12 on the clock before halftime, Jacksonville's Jonathan Frias fired a rocket just inside the right post for a 1-0 lead.
After halftime, it was Lindale's turn as Will Locknane jetted the ball into the goal from the left side for a 1-1 tie at 39 minutes.
The Indians almost went ahead at 37:38 but the Lindale goalkeeper, Donovan Pennington, made a spectacular save. Jacksonville's Sebastian Juarez fired a shot that bounced off Pennington's hands, but he lunged back and grabbed the ball before going into the net.
Jacksonville's Jacob Gonzalez gave the Indians at 2-1 lead by kicking the ball in the middle of the goal at 25:10.
About two minutes later, Christian Juarez found the right side of the net for a 3-1 lead.
The Jacksonville keeper, Davy Smith, made saves as well.