CADDO MILLS — The Brownsboro Bearettes started their 2023 playoff run with a 55-41 Class 4A bi-district victory over the Paris Lady Cats on Monday at Caddo Mills High School.
The defending Class 4A State Champions got the usual outstanding play from the twins, Khayla and Khyra Garrett. Tiykeah McKenzie, Michelle Lewis, Bradie Cooper, and Natalee Smith all made great contributions to the victory.
Bearette Head Coach Jeremy Durham stated, “I’m so proud of our young ladies. They’ve had that target on their back all year, after our success last year. They have logged a ton of minutes this year, but never backed down from any challenge. We beat some outstanding talent tonight. “
In the first half, the Bearettes were very consistent, scoring 14 points each quarter. Led by the Garrett twins with 20 points, between them, and 6 points for McKenzie, the Bearettes led 28-23 at halftime. Keshanti Gordon kept Paris in the game with 17 of the Lady Cats 23 points. Lewis and the twins led Brownsboro in rebounding, and Cooper and McKenzie both had multiple assists.
In the second half,the Bearettes continued their consistent play with 27 points and a hard earned victory. As in the first half Gordon kept the Lady Cats in the game. She scored 29 points and Asia Johnson had 8 points and 14 rebounds.
Main stats from this game for the Bearettes were Khayla with 15 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, and two assists.
Khyra had 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and an assist. McKenzie scored 14 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and four assists. Lewis scored four points and had nine rebounds. Cooper scored two points but dished out five assists. Another key was Brownsboro only had nine turnovers, compared to 23 for Paris.
The Lady Cats (14-17) season is over, while the Bearettes (23-7) will play the winner of Dallas Lincoln and Farmersville later this week in area.