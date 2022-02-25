EMORY — Canton led Chapel Hill throughout the game, but it got a little dicey down the stretch as the Eagles halted a Bulldog comeback, capturing a 50-46 victory on Friday in a Class 4A boys basketball area playoff game at Wildcat Gymnasium on the campus of Rains High School.
Canton (29-9) advances to the regional quarterfinals to meet Kaufman next week. Chapel Hill concludes its season at 20-10.
"I am so proud of the resilience of effort of my team," said Canton coach Justin Burk, who celebrated the win with hhis wife Haley and 3-month-old daughter Piper. "I told our team Chapel Hill was a fast and aggressive team. We knew they would make a run and our guys played through it."
The Eagles, fueled by Chantson Prox and three-straight 3-pointers from Trey Grier and two treys from Layne Etheridge bolted to a 25-2 lead.
Although Canton was never behind but Chapel Hill made it a game of it with a gutsy rally to pull within three on two occasions including a 46-43 on a putback by Demetrius Brisbon with 50.1 seconds showing and 49-46 on a 3-pointer with 19.9 seconds on the clock.
After the Eagles missed a layup, the Bulldogs' Cameron Kelley rebounded with 11.2 seconds showing. Chapel Hill advanced the ball to the frontcourt and CH coach AJ Johnson called timeout.
Tyson Berry got a good look from downtown, but the basketball hit the rim and bounded high and hit the cord to give Canton the ball with 3 seconds on the clock.
Kam Shaw was fouled and the junior hit the second of his free throws to clinch the victory.
Prox led the Eagles with 13 points, including four steals and six rebounds. He was followed in scoring by Ja'Braylon Pickens (10), Grier (9), Etheridge (9), Shaw (5), Jaxon Rhyne (2) and Cannon Valenzuela (2).
