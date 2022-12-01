Young professionals from across East Texas will be celebrated Friday night during ETX View Magazine’s second annual 40 Under Forty awards ceremony and community gala.
All 40 winners of the magazine’s awards program will be announced at the event, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Infinity Event Center, 300 Tuttle Circle in Longview.
The program was launched in 2021 and aims to showcase young, influential leaders in the region who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.
Winners in each of the 40 categories of industry were chosen after a nomination and voting process held earlier this fall. East Texans nominated thousands of young professionals who demonstrate leadership and show dedication in their careers and community service. The top three finalists then moved on to a voting phase during which residents cast ballots for those they believed to be most deserving of the award.
Alyssa Purselley-Hankins, advertising director for ETX View and M. Roberts Media, said she was blown away by the success of this year’s awards program.
“At the beginning of this process, we had almost 38,000 nominations,” Purselley-Hankins said. “That’s more than double the amount of nominations from our inaugural event last year. To receive that amount of support and participation from the community in just our second year of the awards program is amazing. It is a testament to all of the nominees and their impact on East Texas.”
After receiving a record number of nominations, the community continued to show support to these young professionals by casting more than 36,000 total votes, selecting the winners for the 2022 awards, Purselley-Hankins said.
Justin Wilcox, publisher of ETX View and senior vice president of M. Roberts Media, also gave credit to the East Texas community for allowing the event to come to fruition.
“We are humbled by such an overwhelming response to our second annual awards program,” Wilcox said. “We are thankful for everyone who played a part in planning this year’s awards ceremony, along with having the audience reach and products in both print and digital forms to make it happen.”
Wilcox and Purselley-Hankins both congratulated all the nominees and said they are looking forward to Friday night’s event.
“It is a tremendous honor to be nominated by your own neighbors and peers,” Purselley-Hankins said. “We can’t wait to reveal the winners this Friday night and celebrate together.”
The event is expected to draw over 350 attendees, which will include the top three finalists and their guests.
It will be a night to remember, with live musical entertainment from the All Funk Radio Show, dance floor, photo ops and more. Guests will also be treated to passed hors d'oeuvres along with refreshments, including adult beverages and cocktails.
Each of the 40 winners will also be profiled in a commemorative edition of ETX View which will be released on Saturday and included in home delivery newspapers for subscribers of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal. A digital version of the magazine will also be available online at etxview.com.
The event is made possible thanks to premium sponsors, including:
- Presenting Sponsor: Peter’s Chevrolet
- Shining Star Sponsor: Grimes Irrigation and Construction
- Nominee Highlight & VIP Cocktail Reception Sponsor: Ariana Thompson with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
- Trendsetter Sponsor: Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics
- Valet Sponsor: Genecov Group
- Bar Sponsor: Smelley Enterprises
- Sweet Indulgence - Dessert Sponsor: Goosehead Insurance - Phaup Agency
- Photo Booth Sponsor: The Mortgage House
- Limelight Sponsor: Samaritan Servants International
- Outdoor Lounge Sponsor: Alliance Auto Auction - Longview
- Swag Bag Sponsor: Brookshire's Grocery Company
- Specialty Cocktail Sponsor: Face Studio WOW!
- Dance Floor Sponsor: The University of Texas at Tyler
- Red Carpet Glam Sponsor: Urban Local Clothing LL
- Dine Well Mac and Cheese Sponsor: Janti Patel with Ramsey Realty Group
Partners of the event include Expressions Florists, PC Productions, Small Cakes of Longview, R&K Distributors, and Inkredible Sounds.
Purselley-Hankins also thanked her team at M. Roberts Media and ETX View who helped the event come to life.
ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community. ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Morning Telegraph and the News-Journal. The magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands at more than 60 locations across East Texas.
For more information, visit etxview.com.