Ray and three of his buddies were abandoned at Pets Fur People. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ray looks like a Labrador retriever and is about 4 years old. He can be a timid boy until he gets to know you. Once Ray feels comfortable with his new family, he will blossom into a happy boy. Ray has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ray will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ray call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.