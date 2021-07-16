Tis the season for outdoor family activities: Pick-up football games, ultimate frisbee, scenic jogs, … But if your body is not prepared for these seasonal activities — hello pulled hamstring and neck spasms.That’s why you should make sure to take time to focus on stretching those tightly wound muscles because you can’t keep it moving if, well, you can’t move.
By increasing your flexibility, you can improve your athletic ability, increase range of motion, and reduce the chance of future injury. Remember to start slow and everyone needs to go at their own pace.
Here are 4 stretches to keep you and your family injury-free:
• Cat-Cow — Start on all fours with the spine and neck level and a flat back. Begin with cow position: Take a long breath as you drop your belly down towards the mat. Arch your back slightly and lift your chin upwards. Next move into cat pose: On your exhale, draw your belly up and round out your spine with your rounded back pointing up towards the ceiling. Repeat 5 – 10 times.
• Arms Wide — Stand with arms outstretched and thumbs pointing down. Slowly push arms back as if you were squeezing a ball between your shoulder blades. Gently rotate your arms so the thumbs are directed upwards and hold. Return to first position and repeat.
• Partner Back Stretch — Stand facing each other and hold hands. Step back a few paces until your backs are slightly rounded (bend at the hips) and pull hands until you start to feel the stretch. Maintain the stretch for 30 seconds, slowly moving apart as you feel more comfortable with the stretch.
• Partner Hamstring Stretch — One partner lies face up on the mat, left leg bent at the knee, right leg extended straight up towards the ceiling. Their partner holds the extended right leg and gently pushes (stress the gently) to increase the stretch, holding for at least 10 seconds. Afterwards, the lying partner pushes the heel of their right leg into their partner’s hand for an additional 5 seconds. Repeat with the same leg for a deeper stretch. Switch legs and then positions with your partner.
For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.