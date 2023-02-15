It’s that time of year again when we resolve to eat better and lose weight. But diets rarely work, and when they don’t, we end up feeling worse than when we started.
Data shows that 95 percent of diets fail in the long term. Most people might be able to lose a modest amount of weight for a short period of time, but they can’t keep the weight off. What ends up happening is people have this yo-yoing effect where their weight goes up and down—and up and down and up and down—and it ends up creating a lot of frustration mentally and physically.
Here are three steps to quit dieting for good and get healthy about food (and your weight).
1. Focus on healthy behaviors, not a number on the scale. Health is not about a number on a scale or a certain pants or dress size. It’s about a lot of aspects of your life: how much sleep do you get and is that sleep restful; are you engaging in physical activity that you actually enjoy doing, not punishing yourself with exercise; are you eating foods that taste good to you and nourish your body but you also enjoy eating. Focus on how you can increase those types of healthy behaviors, not a certain number on the scale.
When it comes to your diet or your relationship with food, think about the types of foods you’re eating. Are you eating enough fruits, vegetables and lean proteins and monitoring your salt and sugar intake? If you’re not getting enough protein throughout the day, that would be a good thing to work on increasing. Or maybe you find that you’re skipping breakfast, and that sets you up for all kinds of challenges throughout your day. Those are much more manageable, measurable, sustainable sorts of things than trying to reduce the number on the scale.
2. Learn to listen to your body. One approach to changing your eating habits without dieting is intuitive eating. Instead of eating at a set time every day, you eat when you feel hungry. And just as you’re paying attention to hunger cues, you’re also thinking about what it feels like to be full and how certain foods make your body feel.
3. Set realistic goals. If you’re setting goals about food, be sure they are reasonable and achievable. When people start off the new year thinking, “I’m going to be a totally brand-new me. I’m going to lose all this weight. Everything is going to be different,” and that inevitably doesn’t happen, you end up feeling guilty or like you failed in some way. It behooves you to really think about reasonable, achievable goals so you can actually see some success when you’re focusing on your health behaviors.
