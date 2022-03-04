ATHENS — LaPoynor center Dijuan Whitehead made a free throw with 3.8 seconds on the clock to complete the Flyers' rally for a thrilling 70-69 win over Timpson on Friday in a Class 2A Region III semifinal at Athens High School gym.
The Flyers (32-6) advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. championship game agianst either Beckville or Frankston.
The Bears end their season at 25-5.
"I couldn't be more proud of my team," LaPoynor coach Jim Reid said. "They grit and determination. Hats off to Timpson they have an excellent team.
"Evan (Almeida) and Kase (Johnston) and made some cutch threes. Dijuan stepped up there and he is a good shooter. The way we were shooting free throws I felt we were due. He made the first and it really helped us that he missed the second so (Timpson) could not set an out-of-bounds play."
It was a crazy final minute-plus. Timpson took a 66-60 lead on a free throw by Braden Courtney with 1:11 showing. Almeida then followed with a corner three to get the Flyers within 66-63. Courtney followed with a free throw for a Bears' lead of 67-63 with 1:00 on the clock.