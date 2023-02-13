Union Grove raced out to a big early lead and then held off a Cushing rally to score a 42-26 Class 2A girls basketball bi-district win on Monday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Lady Lions (20-12) advance to the area round later this week. Cushing ends its season at 15-11.
"We over came cold-shooting and we played scrappy defense," UG Coach J.B. Littlejohn said. "That is what we have relied on all season, playing defense and playing scrappy. Also credit to Cushing."
Union Grove rushed out to a 16-0 lead before the Galkats' Kaylei Downs hit a free throw with 6:45 to go in the second quarter.
The Lady Lions led at halftime 19-5, but Cushing scored the first 13 points of the second half to pull within 19-18 on a 3-pointer from Kenzie Parker at 3:21.
But that was as close as the Galkats could get.
Ava Wightman led the Lady Lions with 10 points with seven points each by Gracie Stanford and Keira Taylor.
Others scoring for UG were Taylor Campbell (6), Gracie Winn (6), Esmealda Escobedo (5) and Sarah Prince (1).
Campbell had eight rebounds, followed by Wightman (7), Escobedo (6) and Prince (5).
Winn had six steals and Campbell had five.
Parker led Cushing with 10 points, followed by Erica Anderson (6), Jacelynn Harvey (4), Emily Duckett (3) and Kaylei Downs (1).
Parker and Harvey had six rebounds each with five from Anderson.
Union Grove was 4 of 23 from 3-point (Stanford, Winn, Escobedo, Taylor). Cushing was 3 of 9 (Parker, 2; Duckett. 1).