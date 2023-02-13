The Hawkins Lady Hawks continued their stellar season with a 62-19 Class 2A girls basketball bi-district win over the Mount Enterprise Galkats on Monday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Lady Hawks, who have won five consecutive district championships, move to 28-2 on the season and will play in area later this week against Woden or Timpson.
Mount Enterprise ends its season at 13-17.
Senior standout Jordyn Warren led the Lady Hawks with 22 points. Laney Wilson added 14 points with Taetum Smith tossing in 12
Dede Davis led the Galkats with 15 points. Trinitie Cotton added three points and Kira Smith had one.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Alaya Scoggins (4), Kalyn Ellison (2), Haylie Warrick (2), Londyn Wilson (2), CarmenTurner (2) and Kylie Adams (2).
Laney Wilson and Warrick each had nine rebounds with four boards apiece from Smith and Londyn Wilson.
Smith almost had a double-double with nine steals.
Chasity Garcia had nine rebounds for Mount Enterprise. Daivs had six boards and Smith added four.