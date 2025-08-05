Texas top preseason coaches’ poll
Published 1:17 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025
With Arch Manning set to take over as the full-time starting quarterback, Texas was voted atop the first college football coaches’ poll of the 2025 season.
After finishing 13-3 last season and advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Longhorns earned 28 first-place votes (1,606 points) from a panel of Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches.
Ohio State was in second place with 20 first-place votes, followed by Penn State (14), Georgia (three) and Notre Dame in the top five. Clemson, Oregon, Alabama, LSU and Miami (Florida) round out the top 10, in that order.
Ohio State won the CFP championship game last season with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame. Ohio State defeated Texas 28-14 in the semifinals.
Each team voted into the top five of the first coaches’ poll participated in last season’s CFP playoffs.
The full preseason college football coaches’ poll:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Mississippi
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M (tie)
21. Iowa State (tie)
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State