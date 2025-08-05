Texas top preseason coaches’ poll

With Arch Manning set to take over as the full-time starting quarterback, Texas was voted atop the first college football coaches’ poll of the 2025 season.

After finishing 13-3 last season and advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Longhorns earned 28 first-place votes (1,606 points) from a panel of Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches.

Ohio State was in second place with 20 first-place votes, followed by Penn State (14), Georgia (three) and Notre Dame in the top five. Clemson, Oregon, Alabama, LSU and Miami (Florida) round out the top 10, in that order.

Ohio State won the CFP championship game last season with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame. Ohio State defeated Texas 28-14 in the semifinals.

Each team voted into the top five of the first coaches’ poll participated in last season’s CFP playoffs.

The full preseason college football coaches’ poll:







1. Texas

2. Ohio State

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami (Fla.)

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Mississippi

16. SMU

17. Florida

18. Tennessee

19. Indiana

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M (tie)

21. Iowa State (tie)

23. BYU

24. Texas Tech

25. Boise State