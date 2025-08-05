Lindale aiming for another strong season on the volleyball court in 2025

From right, Lindale's Bayleigh Yarbrough, Alyssa Potts, Lauren Stanton and Macy Luster at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 31. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Lindale made the playoffs for the 31st consecutive season in 2024.

But after winning 37 matches in the regular season — a year after going 36-9 and reaching the regional semifinals for the first time since 2002 — the Lady Eagles were upset in the first round of the 2024 playoffs by Gilmer.

“We don’t really talk about it much, but I know for them, we have kids that were on the team that went four deep, and we had a similar season until the playoffs both years,” Lindale head volleyball coach Jessica Dimsdle said. “So they’re hungry for that playoff run.”

Dimsdle was joined by seniors Bayleigh Yarbrough (defensive specialist), Alyssa Potts (middle blocker), Lauren Stanton (outside hitter) and Macy Luster (setter) at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 31 to talk about the upcoming season.

“I think this year is going to be a really good year,” Yarbrough said. “We have a good team, and we’re all really close together as a team, and I expect us to go really far because of how much we have worked.”

“My expectations this year are really high for this team,” Potts said. “Last year definitely could have been a lot better than it was, but I feel like since we have gone through the highs and lows together, we are going to be able to work better together, so I’m looking to be district champs and at least get to the third round of the playoffs.”







“I think as a team we’re going to grow together and take on a bunch of challenges throughout the preseason and district, but I think we’re going to overcome them and exceed all of our expectations,” Stanton said.

“My expectations are that we’re going to really well in district, and I really believe that we’re going to be first in district, and I think we’re going to go to the fourth round this year and maybe even further,” Luster said. “I’m just really excited because we’re going to grow together as a team and just build on our chemistry.”

Potts had 283 kills and 85 blocks to earn Blocker of the Year honors in District 15-4A last season. Luster had 743 assists. Junior Ella Hutchens (393 kills and 61 blocks), Brooke Gissell (190 kills and 61 blocks), junior Jordyn Weesner (187 kills) and junior Emory Schmidt (307 assists) are other key returners for the Lady Eagles, who finished 37-9 last season.

“We have 11 returners, but we did lose some key players,” Dimsdle said. “They were there when we made some big runs in the playoffs, and we hope to fill those positions. The girls put in a lot of work this summer. They’re really excited to get going. They’re ready and hungry.

“The strength I think is that we have great team unity. The girls love each other. But as far as Xs and Os, we have some really good offense. We have good hitters, and we have good setters. We lost all of our defense. So those kids know that, and they’re trying to get those spots. They feel the pressure, and they’re rising to it, so hopefully we can make it all connect.”

Lindale competes in District 15-4A with Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Kemp, Mabank and Van.

Lindale will open the season against Kaufman Aug. 12 in Lindale.