Laura Lee Patton passed away on June 27, 2025 after a fall and brief period of recovery. She was the daughter of Thomas D. Patton and Laura M. (nee Geary) Patton. Born July 27, 1952 in Detroit, MI, Laura grew up in St. Clair Shores MI and attended Lakeview High School. After graduating in 1970 she worked waitressing and voluteered manning a suicide prevention help line in her off hours. In 1971 Laura travelled through Canada staying in youth hostels while waitressing or doing migrant work where available. She then returned to the United States and travelled west with a friend, eventually settling in Texas. She immersed herself in the rich music and art scene of Austin until the early 1980’s when she moved to Tyler TX and returned to school. Laura recieved her nursing degree and enjoyed a fulfilling carreer in nursing in Texas before moving back to Michigan to eventually retire. Laura was a kind soul with a witty sense of humor. Her passions included animals, family, art, and science fiction especially when it involved space travel. She was a talented artist, creating both unique crafts and beautiful stained glass art. Laura is survived by her two sisters: Georgianne Johnson (Tom) and Dorothy Fillery (Ian), nephews and niece: William C. Johnson, Matthew M. Johnson, George A. Johnson, Ashton Fillery, Thomas D. Patton III, and Taylor M. Patton, and grand nieces and nephew: Aisling Patton, Virginia Johnson and Henry Johnson. Laura was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Laura Patton and her brother Thomas D. Patton, Jr. Laura was cremated. Generations Funeral Home in Farmington Hills MI handled the arrangements. No formal service was held and no memorial contributions are requested.