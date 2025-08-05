Jason Alexander has career night to lead Astros over Marlins

Jason Alexander pitches against the Miami Marlins on Monday in Miami. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

MIAMI — Jason Alexander pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Astros outfielder Jesus Sanchez, who made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2020, slugged an RBI double to open the scoring during Houston’s five-run fourth inning.

It was Sanchez’s fourth game with the Astros after being acquired on July 31. He played 532 games over his first six MLB seasons with the Marlins.

Alexander (2-1) allowed just three hits and one walk. He struck out six batters. For Alexander, 32, it was the longest scoreless outing of his career.

Javier Sanoja and Derek Hill homered for Miami in the seventh. It was the first time in 19 years that the Marlins slugged consecutive pinch-hit homers.

After giving up just one run (zero earned) over his last two starts, Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (6-10) lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits, one walk and six runs.

Alcantara was perfect through three innings.

But he needed 26 pitches to get through a rough fourth frame as the Astros scored five runs on six hits.