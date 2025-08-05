Drilling report: July 13-19, 2025

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from July 13-19, 2025.

COMPLETIONS

Anderson, Weathers Exploration Inc, Covington/2, Indian Lake (Travis Peak), 7 miles southwest of Elkhart

Cass, Rose City Resources LLC, GMFB/1H, Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime), 11200, 5.6 miles south of Linden

Cherokee, Valence Operating Company, Thompson/2H, Overton (Cotton Valley Sand), 11700, 3.5 miles east of Troup

Freestone, Hilcorp Energy Company, Cosson Gas Unit/21, Teague (CV-Bossier Cons.), 3.9 miles southeast of Teague







Harrison, Endurance Oil & Gas Inc, Frank Davis 2/3B, Woodlawn (Pettit), 10500, 2.2 miles southwest of Woodlawn

Harrison, Buffco Production Inc, Albert Key/1, Bethany (Travis Peak Cons.), 7.5 miles south of Marshall

Harrison, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Riley-Rogers HV Unit B/2H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 7.5 miles northwest of Waskom

Harrison, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Riley-Rogers HV Unit C/3H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 7.5 miles northwest of Waskom

Harrison, Brookston Energy Inc, Jobe/11, Waskom (Travis Peak 6115), 6700, 5 miles north of Waskom

Leon, Comstock Oil & Gas LLC, Leon Co Alloc/21H, Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated), 25000, 4.5 miles northeast of Marquez

Panola, TGNR East Texas LLC, SC4 Smith B/6HH, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 7.1 miles southeast of Carthage

Panola, Sheridan Production Co III LLC, Thomas, Charles/5, Carthage (Travis Peak 6400), 4 miles northwest of Gary

Wood, TTK Energy LLC, Grice, W. W./3, Quitman (Derr), 5000, 4.1 miles northwest of Quitman

Note: Only data on completions was available for this time period.