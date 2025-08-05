Business Names: July 17-24, 2025
Published 5:30 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Assumed names filed from July 17-24, 2025:
Christopher Lorraine Key abandoning assumed name Keyz Auto Sale
Miya Loren Christopher doing business as 6 Keyz Used Cars
Nathaniel Dewayne Wesley Lyn Gay doing business as Nite and Day Landscapint
Chanquestia Raecquel Crawford doing business as Take a Sweet Chance
David Wayne Apperson doing business as Black Knight
Otis Wayne Connor doing business as Otis W Connor
Michael Wayne Willis doing business as Crystal Clear Hotshot
Greyson Reed Devendorf doing business as Avodah Vending
Lydia Nunez Rodriguez doing business as Rodriguez Roofing & More
Heather Ann Marie Aduddell doing business as Damzel Ink Tattoo Studio
Theara Ty doing business as Grande Donut and Cafe Shop
Marvin Lee Wiley doing business as Willey Land and Lumber Company
Marvin Lee Wiley doing business as Willeys Kennel
Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo doing business as A La Chilanga Big Food
Salvador Sanchez doing business as Sanchez Septic Tank Installer & Repair
Emanuel Medina doing business as ETX Window Cleaning
John Slater Borah doing business as Borah Landscaping
Paris K Foster doing business as Paripop
Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo abandoning assumed name La Chilanga Big Food
Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo doing business as La Chilanga Big Food
Daniel Granados abandoning assumed name Chelitas Tacos
Josefina B Villasenor de Cortes doing business as Guilt Free Goodies
Herman Ross Worely doing business as Pass It On Ministries
Danny Loyd Flud doing business as Yahweh Yahshua Ministries
Gregory Alan Perek doing business as T Shirts & More
Andrea Freeney doing business as K & A Audio