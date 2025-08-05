Business Names: July 17-24, 2025

Published 5:30 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Assumed names filed from July 17-24, 2025:

Christopher Lorraine Key abandoning assumed name Keyz Auto Sale

Miya Loren Christopher doing business as 6 Keyz Used Cars

Nathaniel Dewayne Wesley Lyn Gay doing business as Nite and Day Landscapint

Chanquestia Raecquel Crawford doing business as Take a Sweet Chance

David Wayne Apperson doing business as Black Knight







Otis Wayne Connor doing business as Otis W Connor

Michael Wayne Willis doing business as Crystal Clear Hotshot

Greyson Reed Devendorf doing business as Avodah Vending

Lydia Nunez Rodriguez doing business as Rodriguez Roofing & More

Heather Ann Marie Aduddell doing business as Damzel Ink Tattoo Studio

Theara Ty doing business as Grande Donut and Cafe Shop

Marvin Lee Wiley doing business as Willey Land and Lumber Company

Marvin Lee Wiley doing business as Willeys Kennel

Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo doing business as A La Chilanga Big Food

Salvador Sanchez doing business as Sanchez Septic Tank Installer & Repair

Emanuel Medina doing business as ETX Window Cleaning

John Slater Borah doing business as Borah Landscaping

Paris K Foster doing business as Paripop

Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo abandoning assumed name La Chilanga Big Food

Luis Humberto Vergara Acevedo doing business as La Chilanga Big Food

Daniel Granados abandoning assumed name Chelitas Tacos

Josefina B Villasenor de Cortes doing business as Guilt Free Goodies

Herman Ross Worely doing business as Pass It On Ministries

Danny Loyd Flud doing business as Yahweh Yahshua Ministries

Gregory Alan Perek doing business as T Shirts & More

Andrea Freeney doing business as K & A Audio