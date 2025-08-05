Business Beat: Mediterranean coming to downtown Tyler; Ruby’s on Vine set to open; The Grove closes for now; and more

The Grove has announced its temporarly closed until the end of August for maintenance and seasonal updates. (The Grove Facebook page/Contributed Photo)

The team behind Heritage East at Culture ETX announced plans for a new sister restaurant, Tresoro, set to open in 2026 on the ground floor of the Lindsey Building at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Elm Street in downtown Tyler. (Heritage East at Culture ETX Facebook page/Contributed Photo)

Locals Modern Market, a Texas-based, women-owned resale business, will open its newest store in Tyler on Aug. 9, expanding from its original location in Longview. (Locals Modern Market Facebook page/Contributed Photo)

Show House Home Staging is offering consultations to help elevate and enhance first impressions in real estate. (Contributed Photo)

Ruby's #2 restaurant at the former location on Lindsey Lane. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Rebranded Ruby's On Vine at the newest location of 1400 S. Vine Ave. in Tyler (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Rose Wealth is welcoming clients in the newest office space on the 19th floor of Plaza Tower. (Contributed Photo)

The Grove has closed — just for now

The Grove temporarily closed its doors on July 21 and will remain closed through the end of August for maintenance and seasonal updates, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

The team said the summer pause will allow them to prepare for a refreshed fall experience, including new menu offerings. The restaurant said it is cooking up some “coxy bites and seasonal flavors” but loyal patrons can expect the “same great experience” they know and love.

Head chef Arturo Lara creates thoughtfully prepared dishes with “local and regional flares,” according to The Grove’s website.

According to its website, the Grove Kitchen & Gardens is a “farm-to-table establishment offered at the highest quality with our chef-crafted menu on a sprawling historic farm in the heart of Tyler.”

“With our dishes, we aim to create a connection with the local community,” The Grove states on its website. “We wish to do more than just feed people a delicious meal, but also demonstrate our deep-rooted relationships with our neighbors.”

Patrons enjoy music, outdoor and indoor seating, a bar and weekly event specials at The Grove, which is located at 3500 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler.

The team behind Heritage East at Culture ETX recently announced plans for a new sister restaurant, Tresoro, set to open in 2026 on the ground floor of the Lindsey Building at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Elm Street in downtown Tyler.

Tresoro will focus on Mediterranean cuisine, celebrating the region’s driver culinary traditions.

Heritage East, located at 118 W. Erwin St. in downtown Tyler, opened in 2019 as Culture ETX and in 2025 rebranded to Heritage East at Culture ETX. The restaurant calls its offerings “truly homemade, modern East Texas cuisine” by award-winning Chef Lance McWhorter. The restaurant also has a speakeasy, The Plaid Rabbit, located in the back of its restaurant.

“I absolutely cannot wait to show you all what we will be doing” at Tresoro, McWhorter said in a Facebook post.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant #2 gets new space

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant # 2 is relocating to a new, expanded space in Tyler, rebranding as Ruby’s On Vine and reopening at 11 a.m. this Thursday.

Moving from 813 Lindsey Ln. to 1400 S. Vine Ave, the relocation gives the popular East Texas eatery more room for diners while keeping the same menu and team that regulars know and love.

Ruby’s new space has been vacant since it was formerly occupied by the original Bruno’s Pizza on Vine, which announced its closure in October 2023. Bruno’s still operates its 15770 Old Jacksonville Hwy. location.

Locals Modern Market

Locals Modern Market, a Texas-based, women-owned resale business, will open its newest store in Tyler on Aug. 9, expanding beyond its original location in Longview.

Locals Modern Mark offers an elevated approach to consignment, renting out booths to community members who want to sell high-quality secondhand items. Booths rotate weekly, with new sellers setting up every Saturday, making the shop a continually changing experience for shoppers.

“We strive to be a space where resale is rewarding for everyone – giving sellers a real return on their style and shoppers a fair deal on amazing pieces,” Locals said on its website.

The market features items ranging from designer handbags to athletic wear, with brands like Gucci, Lululemon, David Yurman, Madewell, and UGG regularly appearing on the racks. Locals aims to provide fair prices to shoppers helping sellers earn meaningful returns for their style.

Located at 410 W SW Loop 323 in Suite A, the Tyler shop will follow the same model as the Longview location. Hours of operation are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sundays.

Check out their Instagram for more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest vendors: @localsmodernmarket.

Show House Home Staging

Show House Home Staging has joined the community of new businesses in Tyler.

“In today’s competitive real estate market, first impressions matter more than ever. That’s why Show House Home Staging is proud to offer expert home staging services that transform properties into irresistible listings that sell faster and for top dollar,” the business stated in a press release. “Founded on the belief that every home has a story to tell, Show House Home Staging takes a strategic and stylish approach to preparing homes for market. The company combines an expert eye for design with a deep understanding of buyer psychology to highlight each property’s potential and increase its perceived value. “

“We don’t just decorate,” partners Belinda Short and Shannon Harvey said. “We stage with intention — using layout, lighting, and curated furnishings to showcase the space in its best light and help buyers fall in love the moment they walk in.”

Serving real estate agents, homeowners, and investors across Tyler and surrounding areas, Show House Home Staging specializes in vacant home staging, occupied home consultations, and staging for luxury listings.

“Their work is marked by tasteful sophistication, attention to detail, and results that speak for themselves,” the press release stated. “Whether it’s a cozy condo or an expansive estate, Show House helps listings stand out — online and in person.”

To learn more about Show House Home Staging or to schedule a consultation, visit showhousestaging.com or follow along on Instagram at @showhouse.homestaging.

Rose Wealth

Rose Wealth recently celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated office space on the 19th floor of Plaza Tower, located at 110 N College Ave. in downtown Tyler. The event included the Rose Wealth team, representatives from the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and invited clients.

The redesigned space features state-of-the-art meeting rooms aimed at enhancing collaboration between financial advisors and clients. The Tyler office operates by appointment only; for scheduling information, visit roseretirement.com.

“Planning for your future in today’s market can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve created an environment where clients feel comfortable discussing their financial concerns and dreams,” said John Merkel, president of Rose Retirement LLC. “Our new office space represents our commitment to making a tangible, positive difference in our clients’ lives.”

— Have an opening, closure or business expansion/relocation to announce? Email us at news@tylerpaper.com .