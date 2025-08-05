Area teams begin football practice

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

By Staff Reports

Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Football practices for the 2025 season began on Monday for high school football teams that didn’t participate in spring practices.

Brook Hill continued its annual tradition of practicing at midnight.

Tyler Junior College kicked off their practice season on Friday.

Attached are images from practices for Whitehouse, Brook Hill, Henderson, Kilgore and TJC.

 

