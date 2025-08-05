Area teams begin football practice

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)

Head coach Kyle Westerberg as Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Head coach Tanner Jacobson as Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Kilgore begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)

Henderson begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)

Attached are images from practices for Whitehouse, Brook Hill, Henderson, Kilgore and TJC.

Tyler Junior College kicked off their practice season on Friday.

Brook Hill continued its annual tradition of practicing at midnight.

Football practices for the 2025 season began on Monday for high school football teams that didn’t participate in spring practices.