Area teams begin football practice
Published 10:33 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Henderson begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)
Henderson begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)
Henderson begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)
Henderson begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)
Kilgore begins football practice on Monday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Head coach Tanner Jacobson as Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tyler Junior College begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Head coach Kyle Westerberg as Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Whitehouse begins football practice. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)
Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)
Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)
Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)
Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)
Brook Hill has its midnight football practice. (Brook Hill Football)
Football practices for the 2025 season began on Monday for high school football teams that didn’t participate in spring practices.
Brook Hill continued its annual tradition of practicing at midnight.
Tyler Junior College kicked off their practice season on Friday.
Attached are images from practices for Whitehouse, Brook Hill, Henderson, Kilgore and TJC.