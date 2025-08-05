21-year-old California man faces multiple charges in Bullard runaway case; teen home safe with parents

Authorities have identified the man arrested in the case of an East Texas runaway teenager, who was safely located and returned home last week.

Brian Chavez, 21, of Anaheim, California, was arrested in his home state on July 29. A 15-year-old Bullard girl was reported missing on July 27 after being last seen the night prior when she ran away from home. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office believed she left her home utilizing Uber and indicated an adult man was likely involved.

On July 30, the sheriff’s office announced the teen had been safely located and was headed home to her parents. The sheriff’s office also said an arrest had been made in the case but was unable to immediately release details about the suspect or circumstances.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released information about Chavez. He was arrested by the Anaheim (California) Police Department, which also helped secure the teenager into protective custody until she was returned to her parents.

Chavez was charged with three separate criminal counts, which involved sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it was a team effort with the Anaheim department to bring this case to “a successful conclusion.”







“We appreciate the efforts of the Anaheim Police Department for their quick and timely assistance with the apprehension of Brian Chavez and for taking (the teen) into protective custody. She is now safely back home with her parents,” the sheriff’s office said.