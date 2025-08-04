Tyler police arrest burglary suspect with multiple warrants

Tyler police arrested a man early Monday after responding to a burglary alarm at a business in the 1700 block of W SW Loop 323.

Officers arrived at approximately 12:16 a.m. and saw a male suspect fleeing the area. He was caught shortly afterward without incident.

The suspect was identified as Levon Gates Jr., 26, of Arkansas. Police said Gates had several outstanding warrants from multiple agencies in Texas and out of state.

He was taken to Smith County Jail and booked on multiple charges in addition to the outstanding warrants.