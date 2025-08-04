Meet featured adoptable pets at SPCA of East Texas Aug. 4-10, 2025

Breeze is a sweet Labrador Heeler mix, born around May 9, who came to the SPCA of East Texas with her seven siblings. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for a forever home. Labrador Heelers are smart, loyal and eager to please — and Breeze is no exception. She’s already showing great manners and learning fast. Breeze would thrive in an active home with a fenced yard and would love a doggy sibling to play with. With love, structure and positive training, she’ll grow into a confident, happy companion.

Sailor Blue is a beautiful Labrador Heeler mix with a playful spirit and a big future ahead. Born around May 9, she is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for her forever home. She’s expected to be large when full-grown, so she’ll need plenty of space to run and play. Smart and energetic, Sailor Blue is already showing great potential. She’ll thrive in an active home with continued training, socialization and daily exercise. Looking for a loyal adventure buddy? Sailor Blue is ready to come aboard.

Kimora is a petite 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix, weighing just 4 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for a quiet, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished. She’s been patiently waiting at the SPCA of East Texas since April, dreaming of a second chance.

Arctic is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix, weighing 9 pounds. He is neutered, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative, vaccinated and litter box trained. This shy, sensitive boy needs a calm, quiet home with patient adopters who will give him time to feel safe. Once he settles in, he becomes a sweet, gentle companion. Arctic would thrive with a friendly, mellow cat buddy to help him feel secure.

Flint is a young domestic shorthair mix, born around Feb. 3. He was rescued from under the hood of a car by the Flint Fire Department — hence his fitting name. Flint is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations. He’s great with other furry friends and would thrive with a playful companion in his new home. Flint needs an indoor-only home.

To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats, or call 903-596-7722. The SPCA adoption center is located at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.