MLB Glance

Published 12:12 am Monday, August 4, 2025

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Sheehan 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-8) at Seattle (Woo 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-9) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 7-8), 8:38 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 7-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 7:40 p.m.

New York Yankees (Warren 6-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-5) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-2), 6:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-9) at New York Mets (Holmes 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 5-11) at Washington (Gore 4-11), 5:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-7) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 2-3) at Detroit (Paddack 4-9), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (undecided) at Miami (Quantrill 4-8), 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 10-5) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Sears 7-9) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-7), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-2) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 4-7), 8:38 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 6-2) at Colorado (Gordon 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

New York Yankees (Fried 12-4) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Soroka 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 10-2) at Atlanta (Fedde 3-11), 6:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Falter 7-5) at Boston (Bello 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4) at New York Mets (Manaea 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-5) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-5), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 1-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (undecided) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (Alexander 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 6-9), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco 12, New York Mets 4

Miami 7, New York Yankees 3

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, suspended

New York Mets 12, San Francisco 6

Miami 2, New York Yankees 0

San Francisco 4, New York Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami 13, New York Yankees 12