Mineola on track for another trip to volleyball playoffs

Mineola's Canyon Redding, Lucy Goodson and Mahayla McMahon at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 31. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Mineola is coming off its fifth consecutive trip to the volleyball playoffs.

The Lady Jackets went 24-13 and fell to Tatum in the opening round of the postseason.

In 2025, Mineola is looking to return to the playoffs and advance past the second round for the first time since 2014 after making the second round in 2020 and 2022.

Freshman outside hitter/setter Canyon Redding, senior outside hitter Mahayla McMahon and senior outside hitter Lucy Goodson were at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 31 to talk about the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Redding said. “I’m really expecting to build more friendships and see where we can go and grow with each other.

"This year, I'm really focusing on teaching the younger girls and showing them everything that I've learned, so that in the future, they can grow," McMahon said. "I want to make it a fun team this year and make sure I go out with a lot of memories. I'm really just hoping we come together as a team, and we're really ready to go as far as we can in the playoffs."







“I’m super excited,” Goodson said. “This is my first year on the varsity team, so it’s super exciting to get the new experience.”

What is the key for a successful volleyball season in Mineola?

“Definitely working together,” Goodson said. “Also, just relying on the Lord to give us strength for each game because that is super important to all of us. Also, being coachable is something that is super important at Mineola.”

McMahon had 317 kills, 266 digs and 18 aces last year as the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Mineola competes in District 15-3A with Edgewood, Eustace, Grand Saline, Malakoff, Quitman and Winona.

Mineola will play Brownsboro at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 in Brownsboro to open the season before playing in the Tyler ISD Invitational on Aug. 14-16.