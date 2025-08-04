Tyler police investigate shooting reported on South Broadway
Published 3:15 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Tyler police are investigating a reported shooting that put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning.
Officers responded around 7:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue after receiving a report of a possible shooting. They found a man with apparent injuries. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, the victim told investigators he was injured at a different location. Authorities said the incident does not appear to be random.
Trending
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.