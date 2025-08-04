Tyler police investigate shooting reported on South Broadway

Tyler police are investigating a reported shooting that put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning.

Officers responded around 7:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue after receiving a report of a possible shooting. They found a man with apparent injuries. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim told investigators he was injured at a different location. Authorities said the incident does not appear to be random.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.