Demolition work scheduled at The Carlton after second brick collapse

Demolition crews could be spotted at The Carlton early this week after a second brick collapse over the weekend at the historic hotel’s parking garage in downtown Tyler.

Just over a week after the initial incident, more bricks fell from the parking garage connected to the historic hotel. A large hole is now visible at the corner of the structure, and debris was scattered across Elm Street.

The first signs of deterioration were reported on July 24, when falling debris prompted partial street closures by Tyler police. Following that incident, NORF Companies, the property owner, confirmed it was working with a structural engineer to assess the damage and determine the next steps, including the potential for partial or full demolition of the garage.

“Public safety remains our top priority,” said Ilse Stough, Development Director at NORF Companies. “We’ve been working diligently with our engineers and demolition teams to identify the safest and most effective plan for removal of the compromised south wall.”

NORF has also stated that they are in the process of securing the necessary permits and coordinating with demolition contractors to address the safety risks. The company is working closely with the City of Tyler and the U.S. National Park Service to determine whether full demolition of the structure will be required.

A demolition subcontractor was on site Monday to begin assessment to dismantle the compromised south wall. The demolition process is expected to begin within 48 hours and is anticipated to take up to two weeks to complete.







The Carlton Hotel, a historic but deteriorating building at 106. E. Elm St. in downtown Tyler, has been the focus of several preservation efforts over the years. However, financial setbacks and market conditions have hindered progress. Once an upscale 115,000-square-foot hotel, the Carlton featured a three-story parking garage, a rooftop swimming pool, and a cabana.

NORF Companies, which also owns the Lindsey, Fair, and Wilcox buildings, acquired the Carlton in September 2021. The company had previously announced plans to invest over $30 million in the property, with a vision to transform it into a 100-unit apartment complex, including ground-floor commercial spaces and a connected parking garage.