Bullard ISD identifies East Texas teen with autism fatally struck by truck
Published 5:38 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
CHEROKEE COUNTY — A 16-year-old with autism died Sunday morning after getting hit by a pickup truck in Cherokee County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Chris Williamson said around 5:20 a.m. authorities went to the 8000 block of FM 856 North in Troup for a pedestrian that was struck. The truck was going south on FM 856 when he said he saw something lying in the road and turned back around. Officials said the teen had wandered away from home.
Williamson said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. In a letter to parents, Bullard ISD Interim Superintendent Jan Hill identified Andrew “Drew” Daigle, a 10th grade student at Bullard High School, as the teen who died.