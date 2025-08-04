Abbott threatens Texas House Democrats with removal from office for fleeing state

Gov. Greg Abbott informed Texas House Democrats late Sunday that he would attempt to have them removed from office if they do not return to Austin to pass the GOP’s proposed new congressional maps.

The Republican governor’s late-night missive came after more than 50 Democrats left the state Sunday afternoon so the Texas House would not have a quorum — the number of lawmakers needed to consider and pass legislation under chamber rules — aiming to grind all legislative activity to a halt for the remainder of the special session, slated to end later this month They are hoping to stop the passage of a new congressional map, drawn at the direction of President Donald Trump, that could net five additional seats for Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

“This truancy ends now,” Abbott said in a letter sent to each of the departed members. “The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025.”

If they are not back by then, Abbott said, he would initiate legal action to remove them from office. He cited a nonbinding 2021 legal opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said it would be up to a court to decide whether a lawmaker who had left the state to deny quorum had forfeited their office. If a court were to decide that the legislators had vacated their offices, Abbott would be permitted to fill those seats with appointees of his choosing, Paxton’s opinion stated.

Abbott further alleged members could face felony charges for fundraising to pay the $500 fine they will each accrue every day they are away from Austin during the session. Lawmakers who are “soliciting funds to evade the fines they will incur under House rules” may be violating bribery laws, Abbott said, adding that anyone who donates to the cause could also be liable.

The governor said he would move to extradite “any potential out-of-state felons.” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said at Sunday’s press conference that he would do whatever he could to help Texas lawmakers while they were on the lam.







“We’re going to do everything we can to protect every single one of them,” Pritzker said.

Democrats have condemned the mid-cycle redistricting as a racist and partisan attack on Black and Hispanic voters, as well as an unnecessary distraction from passing legislation to address the devastating Hill Country floods that left 130 people dead. The proposed map, which is expected to be brought to the House floor for a vote Monday, carves up existing districts in Houston, Dallas and Austin, and is expected to net five additional seats for Republicans.

GOP state lawmakers have defended the process, arguing they are permitted to redraw maps for partisan gain between the usual once-a-decade redistricting process that happens after each U.S. census.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/08/03/texas-house-democrats-abbott-threatens-removal-quorum-break/. The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.