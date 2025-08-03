Rodriguez hits 100th career homer as Mariners edge Rangers

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez (44) hit his 100th career homer on Sunday against the Texas Rangers in Seattle. (John Froschauer-Imagn Images)

SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez hit a milestone home run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 5-4 Sunday afternoon.

Jorge Polanco and J.P. Crawford also went deep for the Mariners, who took three of four games in the series between the American League West rivals and improved to 10-3 against Texas this season.

Rodriguez’s two-run homer in the third inning off Jacob deGrom (10-4) was the 100th of his career and made him the first player in major league history to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in each of their first four years.

Adolis Garcia went 3-for-3 with a double and home run for the Rangers and Corey Seager also homered.

Rookie Logan Evans (5-4) remained unbeaten in six starts at T-Mobile Park. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits over five innings, with no walks and three strikeouts.