Rodriguez hits 100th career homer as Mariners edge Rangers
Published 11:09 pm Sunday, August 3, 2025
SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez hit a milestone home run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 5-4 Sunday afternoon.
Jorge Polanco and J.P. Crawford also went deep for the Mariners, who took three of four games in the series between the American League West rivals and improved to 10-3 against Texas this season.
Rodriguez’s two-run homer in the third inning off Jacob deGrom (10-4) was the 100th of his career and made him the first player in major league history to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in each of their first four years.
Adolis Garcia went 3-for-3 with a double and home run for the Rangers and Corey Seager also homered.
Rookie Logan Evans (5-4) remained unbeaten in six starts at T-Mobile Park. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits over five innings, with no walks and three strikeouts.
Andres Munoz pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save of the season.
Polanco homered to right field with one out in the bottom of the second to open the scoring.
The Rangers took the lead in the third as Josh Smith lined a two-out single to right and Seager hit a shot to deep left-center that just eluded Rodriguez’s reach and bounced off the top of the outfield wall and over.
Cal Raleigh walked with two outs in the bottom of the inning and Rodriguez homered to right-center to put Seattle up 3-2.
Garcia led off the fourth with a double into the left-field corner and, with two outs, Rowdy Tellez double off the wall in left to tie it.
The Mariners again responded in the bottom of the frame as Dominic Canzone drew a two-out walk and Crawford homered to right for a 5-3 lead.
Garcia went deep to left-center with one out in the sixth off reliever Carlos Vargas to complete the scoring.
DeGrom gave up five runs on four hits in five innings. He walked three and fanned five.