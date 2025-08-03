MLB Glance

Published 12:12 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

By Phil Hicks

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 64 47 .577 —

NY Yankees 60 50 .545 3.5

Boston 60 51 .541 4



Tampa Bay 54 57 .486 10

Baltimore 50 60 .455 13.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 64 47 .577 —

Cleveland 55 54 .505 8

Kansas City 55 55 .500 8.5

Minnesota 51 58 .468 12

ChicagoWS 41 69 .373 22.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 62 48 .564 —

Seattle 59 52 .532 3.5

Texas 57 54 .514 5.5

LA Angels 53 57 .482 9

Athletics 49 63 .438 14

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 62 47 .569 —

NY Mets 62 48 .564 .5

Miami 53 55 .491 8.5

Atlanta 46 63 .422 16

Washington 44 65 .404 18

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 65 44 .596 —

Chicago Cubs 64 45 .587 1

Cincinnati 58 53 .523 8

St. Louis 55 56 .495  11

Pittsburgh 47 63 .427 18.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 64 46 .582 —

San Diego 61 49 .555 3

San Francisco 55 55 .500 9

Arizona 51 58 .464 13

Colorado 29 80 .266 34.5

Wednesday, July 30

Toronto 9, Baltimore 8

Detroit 7, Arizona 2

Boston 13, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, New York Mets 0

Cleveland 5, Colorado 0

New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Miami 2, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 3

Athletics 5, Seattle 4

Thursday, July 31

New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 4

Atlanta 12, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Seattle 6, Texas 0

Friday, Aug. 1

Cincinnati 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 16, Washington 9

Kansas City 9, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Miami 13, New York Yankees 12

San Francisco 4, New York Mets 3, 10 innings

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 0

Colorado 17, Pittsburgh 16

Chicago White Sox 6, Los Angeles Angels 3

San Diego 4, St. Louis 1

Athletics 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Saturday, Aug. 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 2:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 8-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-3) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

New York Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Perez 3-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-2) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-8) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-3), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-4) at Los Angeles Angels (Hendricks 6-7), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Vasquez 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Boston (Giolito 7-2), 10:35 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 5-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-5), 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

New York Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at New York Mets (Montas 3-1), 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-4), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Colorado (Blalock 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (undecided), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Los Angeles Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 6-7) at Seattle (Evans 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-7) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (undecided) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 9-3), 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 4

Houston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

