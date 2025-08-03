MLB Glance
Published 12:12 am Sunday, August 3, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 64 47 .577 —
NY Yankees 60 50 .545 3.5
Boston 60 51 .541 4
Tampa Bay 54 57 .486 10
Baltimore 50 60 .455 13.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 64 47 .577 —
Cleveland 55 54 .505 8
Kansas City 55 55 .500 8.5
Minnesota 51 58 .468 12
ChicagoWS 41 69 .373 22.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 62 48 .564 —
Seattle 59 52 .532 3.5
Texas 57 54 .514 5.5
LA Angels 53 57 .482 9
Athletics 49 63 .438 14
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 62 47 .569 —
NY Mets 62 48 .564 .5
Miami 53 55 .491 8.5
Atlanta 46 63 .422 16
Washington 44 65 .404 18
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 —
Chicago Cubs 64 45 .587 1
Cincinnati 58 53 .523 8
St. Louis 55 56 .495 11
Pittsburgh 47 63 .427 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 64 46 .582 —
San Diego 61 49 .555 3
San Francisco 55 55 .500 9
Arizona 51 58 .464 13
Colorado 29 80 .266 34.5
Wednesday, July 30
Toronto 9, Baltimore 8
Detroit 7, Arizona 2
Boston 13, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
San Diego 5, New York Mets 0
Cleveland 5, Colorado 0
New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
Miami 2, St. Louis 0
Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 3
Athletics 5, Seattle 4
Thursday, July 31
New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 4
Atlanta 12, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
Seattle 6, Texas 0
Friday, Aug. 1
Cincinnati 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0
Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 16, Washington 9
Kansas City 9, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Miami 13, New York Yankees 12
San Francisco 4, New York Mets 3, 10 innings
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 0
Colorado 17, Pittsburgh 16
Chicago White Sox 6, Los Angeles Angels 3
San Diego 4, St. Louis 1
Athletics 5, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Saturday, Aug. 2
Los Angeles Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 2:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-5), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 8-5), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 4-3) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
New York Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Perez 3-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-2) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 5-8) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-3), 6:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-4) at Los Angeles Angels (Hendricks 6-7), 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Vasquez 3-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 3
Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Boston (Giolito 7-2), 10:35 a.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 5-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-5), 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 12:40 p.m.
New York Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco (undecided) at New York Mets (Montas 3-1), 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-4), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Colorado (Blalock 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (undecided), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Los Angeles Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 6-7) at Seattle (Evans 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-7) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (undecided) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 9-3), 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 4
Houston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.
Cleveland at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
New York Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.