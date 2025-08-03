Letters to the editor: Aug 2-3, 2025

What’s the rush?

The Tyler Morning Telegraph recently published an article in which Rep. Cole Heffner of Mt. Pleasant said that redistricting is “a highly political process… But I believe that we’re going to draw maps that reflect our values and keep them within the legal boundaries.”

Baffling! Drawing electoral “maps that reflect our values” is not part of the legal process of redistricting. Redistricting is a constitutionally mandated, decennial process for drawing electoral districts that, as much as humanly possible, assures equal population numbers and reflects no intention of discrimination based on race, color, or language group.

Our values are reflected in whether “we the people” vote and the candidates we elect. Our values are not reflected in the district’s size or grossly convoluted shape on the map.

Current Texas electoral districts were adopted in October 2021 after the most recent census. Several suits against the 2021 map were filed based on racial discrimination and are languishing in court. State attorneys have repeatedly defended the map, stating it was drawn “race-blind.”

With no court ruling, there is no definitive legal need for redistricting currently. So, why the rush to redistricting? Perhaps politics and not established policy is driving the bus.

I beg to differ with Rep. Heffner, drawing electoral districts was not intended to be nor should it be “a highly political process.” Unfortunately, politicians have made it just that. “In some ways it’s politicians picking their voters as opposed to voters picking their politicians.” – Thomas Hunter, Political Science Professor.







Where are our statesmen?

Brenda McWilliams

Tyler

Good riddance to Planned Parenthood

In response to the recent coverage about the closure of the Tyler Planned Parenthood facility, I would like to point out the reality of its shutdown. Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, and thanks be to God, abortion is illegal here in the great state of Texas. Because they could no longer refer Tyler women to out-of-town facilities to kill their babies, they had no true role here in our town. Good riddance to them.

Katherine Maxwell-McDonald

Tyler

Dignity shouldn’t be a luxury

Millions of disabled Americans — including many veterans — are being denied the very rights our country claims to guarantee life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We are denied life when disability benefits are too low to afford housing, food or medication. We are denied liberty when we’re punished for getting married, saving over $2,000, or trying to work even part-time. We are denied the pursuit of happiness when any attempt to dream bigger could disqualify us from the very services we need to survive.

I became sick at age 8 and was approved for social security at 18 — not because I hadn’t worked hard, but because I was too sick to start. The benefit has never been enough to live on. And I’m not alone.

People are being dropped from services or waiting years for approvals. Some don’t survive. That’s why I founded a Facebook group called: “Dignity is not a luxury!! – Disabled Americans and Vets Advocacy,” based in Whitehouse. Just search the group name on Facebook.

We are fighting for fair benefits, the removal of marriage and asset penalties, home-based care access, and reforms that honor our basic human rights. If you’re living this too, or want to help, join us.

Because dignity should never be a luxury — in Texas or America.

Savannah Pellerin

Whitehouse